Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Gardening Tools Market to Reach US$ 13.3 Billion by 2033 Expands Amid Rising Home Gardening and Technological Innovation - Persistence Market Research

Key Highlights

The global gardening tools market is projected to grow from US$ 9.8 billion in 2026 to US$ 13.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.5%.

North America leads the market, driven by high homeownership rates and strong demand for residential lawn and garden maintenance tools.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by rapid urbanization, rising incomes, and expanding green infrastructure initiatives.

Shears and pruning tools dominate the product segment, accounting for approximately 25% of total market volume due to consistent year-round usage.

Increasing adoption of electric and battery-powered gardening tools is transforming the market, driven by sustainability and convenience trends.

Technological advancements such as smart and sensor-enabled tools are enhancing efficiency, precision, and user experience.

Key players are focusing on product innovation, ergonomic design, and electrification strategies to strengthen their competitive position.

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Growing Popularity of Home Gardening and DIY Landscaping

The increasing popularity of home gardening and DIY landscaping is a major driver of the gardening tools market. Across regions such as North America, Europe, and parts of Asia Pacific, more households are investing in personal green spaces, including backyard gardens, balcony setups, and rooftop plantations. Social media influence and rising environmental awareness have further encouraged individuals to engage in gardening as a hobby and sustainable practice. In developed markets, a large share of homeowners actively participate in lawn care and gardening activities, driving consistent demand for tools such as pruning shears, lawn mowers, and digging equipment. Community gardening is also expanding rapidly, with thousands of shared garden spaces requiring regular maintenance tools. This trend directly boosts tool sales as both individuals and organizations require durable and easy-to-use equipment.

Urban gardening is also gaining traction, especially in densely populated cities where space is limited. Consumers are increasingly purchasing compact and multifunctional tools suited for small-scale gardening. Manufacturers are responding with ergonomic designs and rust-resistant materials that improve usability and longevity. Overall, the rise in home gardening is transforming gardening from a seasonal activity into a year-round lifestyle choice, ensuring steady demand for tools globally.

Shift toward Electric and Smart Gardening Equipment

Technological advancement is another key factor driving growth in the gardening tools market. The increasing adoption of electric and battery-powered tools is transforming traditional gardening practices by improving efficiency, reducing manual effort, and enhancing precision. Electric cordless tools, including lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, and blowers, are witnessing strong demand due to their convenience and compliance with environmental regulations. These tools reduce noise and emissions compared to fuel-powered equipment, making them more suitable for residential use. The shift toward sustainability is encouraging consumers to adopt energy-efficient solutions, accelerating the growth of this segment. Smart gardening tools are also gaining traction, with features such as sensor-based monitoring, app connectivity, and automated operation. Robotic lawn mowers and connected garden systems are becoming popular in developed markets, allowing users to manage garden maintenance remotely. Manufacturers are investing heavily in innovation, focusing on lithium-ion battery technology, lightweight materials, and improved performance. These advancements enhance user experience while reducing operational costs, making modern gardening tools more accessible to a broader audience.

Key Highlight: Expansion of Cordless Outdoor Power Tools by DEWALT in 2025

A notable development in 2025 was the expansion of cordless outdoor power tools by DEWALT. The company introduced new battery-powered equipment as part of its growing outdoor tool lineup, focusing on its 60V MAX platform. The expansion includes tools such as string trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and other landscaping equipment designed to deliver gas-like performance without the need for fuel.

This development builds on DEWALT's existing cordless system strategy, leveraging its FLEXVOLT battery technology to power a wider range of outdoor applications. The new tools are designed to provide improved runtime, portability, and convenience, targeting both professional users and homeowners seeking efficient alternatives to gas-powered equipment.

The expansion addresses increasing demand for cordless solutions in outdoor maintenance. By offering battery-powered tools that reduce noise, emissions, and maintenance requirements, DEWALT is strengthening its position in the growing electrified gardening tools segment.

This development reflects the broader industry shift toward cordless and battery-powered outdoor equipment. It highlights how manufacturers are expanding their ecosystems to provide high-performance, user-friendly solutions aligned with evolving market preferences.

Segmentation Insights: Shears and Pruning Tools Lead While Electric Equipment Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Segment

Shears and pruning tools represent the leading segment in the gardening tools market, accounting for approximately 25% of market value, driven by their essential role in plant maintenance, trimming, and harvesting activities across both residential and commercial applications. This category includes pruning shears, loppers, hedge trimmers, and handsaws, all of which experience consistent demand due to year-round usage and frequent replacement cycles. Home gardeners and professional landscapers rely heavily on these tools for precision cutting and plant health management, ensuring steady revenue contribution. Premiumization trends are also evident, with users increasingly opting for ergonomically designed, lightweight, and high-durability tools. Companies such as Fiskars Group, FELCO S.A., and ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG continue to innovate in blade quality and user comfort. A notable development includes the launch of advanced precision pruning tools with enhanced blade coatings and anti-fatigue designs in 2025, targeting both professional users and hobbyists seeking improved efficiency and longer tool lifespan.

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Regional Insights: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Gardening Tools Market Globally

North America dominates the gardening tools market, accounting for the largest share of around 38%, driven by high homeownership rates, strong DIY gardening culture, and widespread adoption of advanced lawn care equipment. The United States leads regional demand, supported by continuous product upgrades and a growing shift toward cordless and electric tools due to environmental regulations. Europe follows as a stable and innovation-driven market, contributing nearly 25% share, with countries such as Germany, the UK, and France emphasizing ergonomic, energy-efficient tools aligned with strict EU sustainability standards. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% through 2033, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing government-led green infrastructure projects in China and India. Expanding e-commerce penetration and cost-effective manufacturing further strengthen regional growth, positioning Asia Pacific as a key future revenue generator in the global gardening tools market.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Stanley Black & Decker, Husqvarna Group, Fiskars Group, FELCO S.A., and ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG.

Stanley Black & Decker focuses on expanding its battery-powered and smart gardening tool portfolio to capture the growing electrification trend.

Husqvarna Group invests in robotic lawn mowers and connected gardening solutions, integrating smart technologies for enhanced user convenience.

Fiskars Group emphasizes ergonomic design and precision tools, targeting both residential and professional users.

FELCO S.A. specializes in high-quality pruning tools with durability and precision, maintaining strong brand loyalty among professionals.

ANDREAS STIHL focuses on innovation in electric and fuel-powered equipment, strengthening its global distribution network.

Strategies across the market emphasize electrification, product innovation, sustainability, and direct-to-consumer sales channels, enabling companies to remain competitive in a fragmented market landscape.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Shears and Pruning Tools

- Shears and Pruners

- Loppers

- Handsaws

- Hedge Trimmers

Striking Tools

- Hammers

- Axes

Digging Tools

- Mattocks

- Shovels and Spades

- Others

Blowers

Lawn Mowers

Others

By Operating Type

Manual Gardening Tools

- Shears and Pruners

- Handsaws

- Striking Tools

- Shovels and Spades

- Lawn Mower

- Others

Electric Gardening Tools

- Blowers

- Hedge Trimmers

- Electric Pruners

- Lawn Mowers

- Earth Augers

- Others

By Sales Channel

Online Sales of Gardening Tools

Offline Sales of Gardening Tools

By End-user

Commercial Gardening Tools

Non-Commercial Gardening Tools

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