Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Braiv, a newly launched AI-powered video platform founded by technology entrepreneur Ben Radcliffe, is entering the market with a focus on addressing the operational and distribution challenges faced by modern content creators, podcast studios, and digital-first businesses seeking to scale globally.





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Positioned as an all-in-one video toolkit, Braiv combines content optimisation, video packaging and distribution automation into a single platform. The solution is designed to streamline post-production workflows while enabling users to extend the reach of their content across international audiences without significantly increasing production overhead.

Braiv's platform integrates a suite of AI-driven tools, including multilingual video dubbing with voice cloning, automated thumbnail generation, and intelligent short-form video extraction from long-form content. These capabilities are complemented by built-in SEO optimisation and multi-channel publishing features, allowing users to move from content creation to distribution within a unified environment.

"Video has become the dominant medium for communication, but the infrastructure around it hasn't kept pace," said Ben Radcliffe, Founder and CEO of Braiv. "We're focused on removing the friction that prevents creators and studios from scaling their content globally, particularly the manual, time-intensive processes that sit between production and distribution."

The concept for Braiv emerged from Ben's experience producing his own podcast, The Diary of a Founder, where he identified inefficiencies in how studios manage file delivery, content packaging, and client workflows. In response, Braiv developed tools that address these operational gaps, including a custom-branded client delivery portal and a desktop application known as the Braiv Compressor.

Braiv Compressor uses hardware acceleration to reduce large video file sizes by up to 75 percent locally, helping studios minimise storage requirements and significantly reduce upload times. When paired with the platform's delivery system, these compressed files can be distributed alongside automatically generated metadata, including SEO-optimised titles, descriptions, and thumbnails.

In addition to improving operational efficiency, Braiv introduces a commercial model that enables studios to generate recurring revenue through content distribution. Studios delivering content via the platform can participate in an affiliate structure tied to client adoption of Braiv's publishing tools, aligning workflow improvements with new monetisation opportunities.

Looking ahead, Braiv is preparing to expand its capabilities through partnerships aimed at increasing accessibility to digital content. The company is in the process of formalising an initiative with a nonprofit organisation to support multilingual education delivery, including translation support for underserved African languages such as Lugandan.

Ben brings more than 15 years of experience in the technology sector, including his tenure as a systems engineer at Apple within the NSW Education team. His background spans enterprise systems, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies, with a focus on building user-centric solutions that balance technical capability with practical application.

To learn more about Braiv, visit braiv.co.

About Braiv

Braiv is an AI-powered video platform designed to help creators, podcast studios, and businesses scale their content globally. Founded by Ben Radcliffe, the platform combines automated video dubbing, content optimisation, and multi-channel distribution with infrastructure tools that streamline file delivery and reduce operational complexity. By integrating content creation and distribution into a single ecosystem, Braiv enables users to reach international audiences more efficiently while maintaining control over quality, branding, and performance.

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Source: GYT