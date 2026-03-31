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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 17:24 Uhr
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Essence SmartCare Partners with One Community to Complete Digital Care Transformation

Deployment of AI-powered telecare platform enables next-generation, proactive services as UK transition to digital accelerates

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare a leading provider of AI enabled care and security platforms and a global leader in connected care solutions, are pleased to announce our partnership with 1community to support the rollout of their digital Technology Enabled Care (TECS) services. Powered by Essence's advanced, future ready telecare platform, the deployment supports One Community's transition while unlocking new opportunities for proactive, technology enabled care.

One Community, a Hampshire based charity supporting vulnerable people including older adults, people living with dementia, and individuals with additional care needs has been evolving their service from legacy analogue systems toward a fully digital model. With the UK's PSTN switch off nearing completion, this transition became both urgent and strategically important.

After facing challenges earlier in their digital journey, 1community selected Essence SmartCare to deliver a robust and scalable solution, one capable of supporting both current needs and future service innovation.

Hayley Malcolm, CEO of One Community commented "Completing our digital rollout is a major milestone for 1community and the people we support, Essence SmartCare didn't just help us overcome the challenges we faced they've given us a platform to grow. We now have the flexibility to enhance our services over time, whether that's adding new capabilities or adapting to changing needs in our communities."

At the core of the deployment is Essence SmartCare's digital platform, designed to go beyond traditional telecare. In addition to ensuring stable, resilient connectivity, even in more complex environments the platform enables providers like 1community to easily introduce advanced services such as emergency voice activation, proactive monitoring services, Telehealth and radar-based fall detection. These capabilities can be added and removed seamlessly, empowering care organisations to evolve from reactive response models to more proactive, preventative care.

"Digital transformation in care is about leveraging AI to create a foundation for continuous innovation," commented Dr. Haim Amir, CEO of Essence Group. "Our platform is built to support that evolution allowing providers to start with essential services and expand into more advanced, proactive data driven and AI-based care over time. We are proud to support 1community in their transition and in unlocking new opportunities to improve outcomes for the people they serve."

With the digital rollout now nearing completion, One Community is well positioned to enhance their offering, introduce new proactive technologies, and continue delivering high-quality, person-centered care.

This collaboration underscores Essence SmartCare's role as a strategic partner in digital care transformation helping organisations move beyond legacy systems and into a more connected, AI -driven, adaptive, and forward-thinking model of care.

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced, AI-driven, health and remote monitoring platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest - with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives. Essence SmartCare has a global presence with customers in over 30 countries and has offices and representatives worldwide.

Learn more: www.essencesmartcare.com

For press inquiries or partnership opportunities:

Rafi Zauer
Head of Marketing
rafiza@essence-grp.com
+972-73-2447777

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2947043/SmartCare_One_Community.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essence-smartcare-partners-with-one-community-to-complete-digital-care-transformation-302730261.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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