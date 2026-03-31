Inc. Names iTrustCapital to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Pacific list had a median growth rate of 94 percent.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that iTrustCapital has been ranked No. 40 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list - the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Pacific. The region includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Pacific economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

"Inc.'s recognition is a powerful validation of the growth strategy we've been executing over the past few years. In an environment defined by volatility and tighter macro conditions, iTrustCapital has focused on building a secure, easy-to-use platform that helps individuals and institutions access alternative assets with confidence," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital. "Today's honor is really a reflection of our clients' trust and our team's ability to deliver disciplined, sustainable growth as we continue to expand our products and reach across the Pacific region and beyond."

Between 2022 and 2024, these 134 private companies had a median growth rate of 94 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 7,503 jobs and $2.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/pacific .

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere - they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is an award-winning fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to dozens of cryptocurrencies and physical precious metals through Premium Custody Accounts for everyday investing, self-directed Tax-Advantaged Crypto IRAs for long-term retirement savings, and Treasury Accounts for businesses, trusts, non-profits, and other entities. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop system, third-party US banks, custodians, and institutional storage providers to secure client assets, iTrustCapital delivers proven asset security and flexibility for retail and institutional clients alike.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Contact:

Kona Bertolino

Senior Content Marketing Manager

info@itrustcapital.com

(562) 600-8399

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/inc.-names-itrustcapital-to-its-2026-list-of-the-fastest-growing-priv-1153464