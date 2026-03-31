Regulatory News:

Havas N.V. ("Havas" or the "Company") (AEX:HAVAS) today publishes its Annual Report for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Annual Report") and the agenda for its 2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "2026 AGM"), to be held on May 13, 2026, starting at 9:00 am CEST, at the Pulitzer Hotel, Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The 2025 Annual Report provides an overview of the company's businesses, its strengths and strategy, risks factors, shareholder information, and its sustainability statements. In addition, the 2025 Annual Report includes the report of non-executive directors and the audited consolidated and company financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other information. The 2025 Annual Report has been filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (the AFM) and is available at www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/regulated-information in the ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and HTML format. A copy of the 2025 Annual Report in PDF format is also available at www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/regulated-information.

The agenda for the 2026 AGM and the documentation for the 2026 AGM are available at www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/2026-annual-general-meeting.

The agenda includes:

the advisory vote on the 2025 remuneration report;

- the adoption of the 2025 financial statements;

- the adoption of the proposed distribution of dividend;

- the discharge of the Company's directors;

- the re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor;

- the appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) assurance provider;

- the authorization of the Board as the competent body to repurchase and cancel own shares.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people in over 100 countries. With the ambition to help brands unlock Growth, Powered by Desire, Havas brings together creativity, media, technology and production capabilities to build strong, desirable brands that people genuinely want to engage with. Its integrated model is supported by Converged.AI, the Group's operating system that unifies data, technology and AI to deliver optimized, scalable marketing solutions across the full customer journey. AI-driven, fuelled by human ingenuity, and grounded in the belief that desire drives both brand performance and business outcomes, Havas teams collaborate within Havas Villages worldwide to cultivate reputation, relevance and long-term preference for clients. Havas is equally committed to its people, fostering inclusive, responsible and inspiring workplaces where talent can thrive, because desire also starts from within. Further information is available at www.havas.com.

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, expectations or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause the Havas Group's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Please refer to Chapter 5.2, "Risk Factors" of the Annual Report of Havas N.V. for the year ended December 31, 2025, and available at www.havas.com for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the Havas Group's business and/or results of operations. Havas undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Rambaud

Global Chief Communications Officer

charlotte.rambaud@havas.com

+33 6 64 67 66 27

Delphine Maillet

Head of Investor Relations

delphine.maillet@havas.com

+33 6 80 36 18 12

Kristin Calmes

Global Senior Communications Officer

kristin.calmes@havas.com

+33 6 08 40 76 27