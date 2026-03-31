Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of Investor Education and Assistance (OIEA) today announced that as part of April's National Financial Literacy Month it will highlight financial planning tools and resources on Investor.gov to encourage people to build toward financial independence.

Throughout April, SEC staff will provide information to help investors as they create a plan to reach their financial goals and pursue their version of financial independence. Key considerations include starting early; living within your means; investing consistently in a long-term, diversified, risk-appropriate plan; paying down high-interest debt; and having an emergency fund.

"In the spirit of America's 250th anniversary, I encourage individuals and families to reflect on the pivotal role that investing can play in achieving their own financial independence," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "America's capital markets are the envy of the world, and engaging with them in a risk-appropriate manner can be foundational for a strong financial future."

Staff will also provide investors with information about the benefits of long-term investing using tax-advantaged accounts, building wealth, the power of compound growth, avoiding scams and planning for retirement.

"Investing early helps Americans build wealth for a strong financial future," said John Moses, Acting Director of the SEC's OIEA. "A great way to get started is to create a long-term, diversified plan that helps investors reach their goals. Building wealth slowly by regularly setting money aside for investments helps investors benefit from compound growth, which can drive life-changing results over time."

OIEA issued an investor bulletin "Investor.gov Tips for 2026" that highlights important information on Investor.gov to help investors make informed investment decisions and avoid investment fraud. Investors can also test their investing knowledge by taking April's Financial Literacy Month Quiz.

SEC outreach events in April include presentations to military service members and veterans; webinars and events providing investor education and fraud prevention information to older adults; and financial education activities for teachers and students. For more information, visit Investor.gov.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest