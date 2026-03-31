Atos International: Atos Group completes the sale of Bull, its Advanced Computing activities, to the French State

Press Release

Atos Group completes the sale of Bull, its Advanced Computing activities, to the French State

Paris, France - March 31, 2026 - Atos Group, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, announced today that it has completed the sale of Bull, its Advanced Computing activities, to the French State for an enterprise value up to €404 million including contingent earn-outs totalling €104 million.

The Group previously announced that it had signed a share purchase agreement on July 31, 2025 following the receipt of a confirmatory offer. The transaction perimeter has been adjusted since signing to exclude zData, a leader in Big Data consulting and solutions. As a result, contingent earn-outs were revised from €110 million to €104 million (and consequently the enterprise value from up to €410 million to up to €404 million).

The Advanced Computing activity comprises the High-Performance Computing (HPC) & Quantum as well as the Business Computing & Artificial Intelligence divisions. It generated revenue of c. €0.7 billion in fiscal year 2025 and was previously part of Eviden, Atos Group's brand for products and systems.

Following this divestiture, Eviden now encompasses cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and Vision AI. Its revenue, pro forma for the disposal of Advanced Computing activities, reached c. €0.3 billion in fiscal year 2025.

This divestiture marks a significant step in the execution of Atos Group's strategic plan to refocus on its core markets. By streamlining its portfolio, the Group strengthens its focus on cybersecurity, mission-critical systems and digital services - areas where it holds strong, long-term growth potential.

The transaction has been designed to ensure full continuity of service for Bull's clients and employees. The French State is now the sole shareholder of Bull, underscoring its commitment to preserving and developing sovereign capabilities in supercomputing and AI.

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About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 61,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (pro forma for the disposal of Advanced Computing activities), operating in 61 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Investor Relations: investors@atos.net

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media Relations: globalprteam@atos.net

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