Inaugural East West Bank Gold Music Lab Debuts From Gold House and East West Bank to Accelerate Rising Asian Pacific Artists

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Gold House, the cultural platform shaping global opportunity, and East West Bank, the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, today launch the East West Bank Gold Music Lab - a first-of-its-kind fund dedicated to advancing the next generation of independent Asian Pacific musicians.

Made possible through the generous support of East West Bank and its Foundation, the initiative will provide targeted assistance to help emerging artists expand their reach and accelerate their careers. The program reflects the Bank's continued commitment to strengthening the entertainment ecosystem and amplifying diverse voices across the music industry.

Even as global fandom grows, Asian Pacific artists, especially those outside of the K-pop genre, remain underrepresented in the music industry and on mainstream U.S. charts - highlighting the need for stronger industry infrastructure and investment to support emerging talent.

Building on the momentum of Gold House's broader artist development platform, the East West Bank Gold Music Lab will provide select artists with support from Gold House and industry partners at pivotal career moments - from debut releases to headline tours - designed to break through and break out.

"Supporting the creative economy has long been central to East West Bank's commitment to creating pathways for growth and opportunity. Through the East West Bank Gold Music Lab, we are proud to invest in emerging Asian Pacific artists by providing the resources, connections, and visibility they need to help them reach further," said Dominic Ng, Chairman and CEO of East West Bank. "Our continued partnership with Gold House reflects our shared goal of expanding opportunity across the music industry and beyond, and we are excited to build on this momentum to empower the next generation of artists."

"This program is about more than just audible visibility - it's about deploying our cultural platform's full capacities to ensure artistic success: from funding to career-making access to center stage promotional opportunities," said Bing Chen, the CEO and Co-Founder of Gold House. "East West Bank has been instrumental in providing key access and opportunities for artists, and we are thrilled to support emerging musicians through this program."

To learn more about the East West Bank Gold Music Lab, contact Maiqi Qin at maiqi@goldhouse.org.

About Gold House

Gold House is a platform where culture shapes global opportunity. Operating with the heart of a nonprofit and the reach of a world-class enterprise, Gold House brings people together through cultural experiences, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. We believe culture is the foundation for change: it forms who we are, who we know, how we love, what we build, and what becomes possible. Visit GoldHouse.org.

About East West Bank

East West Bank provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $80.4 billion as of December 31, 2025. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 110 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

SOURCE: Gold House

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/inaugural-east-west-bank-gold-music-lab-debuts-from-gold-house-and-east-west-b-1153473