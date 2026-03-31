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ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Authorium Names Chi-Kai Chien to Vice President of Engineering

Chien brings experience from Calm, NVIDIA, and CareZone

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Authorium, the administrative operations platform for government, today announced the appointment of Chi-Kai Chien to the role of Vice President of Engineering.

"Chi-Kai possesses a winning combination of technical depth and organizational leadership to support Authorium's continual growth and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Jay Nath Co-CEO of Authorium.

As Vice President of Engineering, Chien will be based at Authorium's headquarters in San Francisco and oversee the technical vision and engineering organization, while maintaining momentum to serve Authorium's expanding roster of public-sector partners across the United States.

Chien is a seasoned engineering leader. At CareZone, a healthcare startup to help people manage medications, Chien served as Head of Engineering and successfully aligned mission and data compliance. Through his leadership, the team safeguarded confidential data while delivering a HIPAA-compliant pharmacy CRM to make everyday tasks easier for the people they served. He scaled both the platform and engineering team prior to Walmart's acquisition of the tech company.

"The demand for Authorium's platform is growing exponentially - from DoD, California, Washington State, and New York; Chi-Kai Chien understands what it means to not only scale, but continue to deliver exceptional service to existing customers throughout the process," said Kamran Saddique, Co-CEO of Authorium. "While this addition is a win for the engineering team, our revenue and product teams are gaining a collaborative partner to drive growth and deliver value for the partners we serve."

Most recently, as VP Engineering at Pave, which provides pay and compensation market data, Chien managed a $24M operating budget, kept spending on target, strengthened enterprise readiness, piloted gen-AI efforts, and elevated the company's security posture through certifications including SOC 2.

From 2023-2025, Chien served as VP, Engineering for Calm, the mental health app, where he managed a team of over 60 people. Other career highlights include developing system software for mobile devices at NVIDIA and serving as VP Engineering at Marvell Semiconductor.

About Authorium

In 2026, Authorium earned FedRAMP High Authorization status and was named to the GovTech 100 for the third consecutive year.

Built for the public sector, Authorium's no-code platform is HIPAA compliant, hosted on AWS GovCloud, and relied upon by agencies for procurement and contract lifecycle management, budget analysis, legislative analysis, and grants management. Authorium's platform leverages AI and streamlines and automates complex government processes to increase efficiency, effectiveness, visibility, and compliance across government agencies. Authorium enables agencies to manage over $50 billion in acquisitions to deliver critical services such as disaster recovery, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation. Authorium breaks down data silos, enables collaboration, and connects to critical systems to ensure that everyone - from Project Specialists to Deputy Administrators - gains visibility and insights. As a public benefit corporation, Authorium serves the government teams that serve their communities. Learn more at authorium.com.

###

Media Contact:
Kara Turner
Email: marketing@authorium.com
Phone: (646) 504-9197

Stay connected at https://www.linkedin.com/company/authorium/

SOURCE: Authorium



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/authorium-names-chi%e2%80%91kai-chien-to-vice-president-of-engineering-1153617

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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