Infinx Healthcare: Infinx Named as a Representative Vendor in Gartner 2026 Market Guide for Intelligent Prior Authorization, U.S. Healthcare Organizations

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Infinx Healthcare, a technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions provider, announced today that it was named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Intelligent Prior Authorization, U.S. Healthcare Organizations, published Feb. 12, 2026 (ID G00803711).

As per Gartner, "This guide helps CIOs to understand the intelligent prior authorization market, identify vendors and make better-informed purchasing decisions. "

Prior authorization remains one of the most administratively complex processes in healthcare operations and a significant contributor to revenue leakage for healthcare organizations. Increasing payer requirements, evolving documentation standards, and manual workflows can impact turnaround times and operational performance. Healthcare organizations are increasingly exploring automation and AI-enabled workflow technologies to help streamline authorization management and improve transparency across teams.

Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx, said:

"We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide reflects the growing need for intelligent automation in prior authorization workflows. Healthcare organizations are looking for scalable solutions that combine advanced technology with operational expertise to help manage complexity and support financial performance."

Infinx's Patient Access Plus platform supports prior authorization and related pre-service workflows through configurable work queues, guard railed automation to support determination, initiation, and follow up, and human-in-the-loop coverage that routes exceptions and non automatable work to RCM experts, with oversight and QA built into the workflow. The platform supports multiple integration options including HL7, API, and FHIR connectivity. It also supports payer connectivity through clearinghouses, direct integrations, and payer portal automation where available. In addition to prior authorization, Patient Access Plus supports eligibility and benefits verification, insurance discovery, and financial clearance workflows, providing centralized visibility and operational oversight.

To learn more, visit www.infinx.com or request a demo at www.infinx.com/request-a-demo.

Gartner, Market Guide for Intelligent Prior Authorization, U.S. Healthcare Organizations, Connie Salgy, Roger Benn, Amanda Dall'Occhio, 12 February 2026, ID G00803711.

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Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx delivers technology-led patient access and revenue cycle outcomes for healthcare providers through agentic AI solutions, outsourced operations, and revenue integrity consulting. The company helps improve revenue realization, operational efficiency, and cash acceleration across healthcare administrative workflows. Backed by KKR and Norwest, Infinx is trusted by more than 900 provider organizations across the United States. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

Infinx media contact:

Stuart Newsome

Infinx

stuart.newsome@infinx.com

SOURCE: Infinx Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinx-named-as-a-representative-vendor-in-gartnerr-2026-market-guide-1153633