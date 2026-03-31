Ideon Media: Complex Canada Enters a New Editorial Chapter with the Return of Canadian Content

Imani Walker Joins as Social Editor, Christopher Turner Continues as Editorial Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Complex Canada is entering a new chapter with the return of dedicated Canadian editorial content.

Ideon Media and Complex today announced the reintroduction of original Canadian storytelling across Complex Canada, spotlighting the artists, athletes, designers, and creators shaping culture nationwide.

Ideon Media originally launched Complex Canada's editorial presence in 2014, with Christopher Turner leading as Editor-in-Chief. That early foundation helped define the brand's voice in Canada. Now, Complex Canada returns with a renewed focus on homegrown culture - built for a modern, social-first era.

At the centre of this next phase is Imani Walker, who joins as Social Editor. Walker brings a strong journalism background, on-air experience, and a deep understanding of where culture lives across platforms. She will lead the Canadian social strategy, shaping a distinct local voice while amplifying emerging and established talent across the country, and building out a dedicated social team to scale Complex Canada's presence across platforms.

Christopher Turner continues as Editorial Director, overseeing long-form features and guiding overall editorial direction on Complex.com/ca. Having helped establish Complex Canada's original editorial identity, Turner now leads its next evolution, ensuring Canadian storytelling is both culturally relevant and globally connected.

"Complex has always had a meaningful connection to Canadian culture," says Kevin Bartus, President and CEO, Ideon Media. "We're proud to see the return of dedicated Canadian editorial and to build on the foundation that began in 2014."

Complex Canada's renewed focus will include:

Original features highlighting Canadian talent across music, sports, fashion, and entertainment

A slate of new social-first, platform-native shows developed exclusively for YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, featuring Canadian hosts and creators

Social-first video and creator-driven storytelling

Coverage of major cultural moments and live experiences

Collaborations that connect Canadian audiences to the broader global Complex ecosystem

The announcement marks the return of a distinct Canadian editorial voice within Complex's global platform and reinforces Ideon Media's continued commitment to elevating Canadian culture at scale.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale. Through innovative content, Complex tells stories of music, streetwear and style, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce.

About Ideon Media

Ideon Media is Canada's leading independent digital media company and the exclusive Canadian partner for premium global and domestic media brands. Through innovative digital storytelling, branded content, and experiential platforms, Ideon connects advertisers with engaged audiences across the country.

For more information or interview requests:

Natalie Milne

natalie.milne@ideonmedia.com

SOURCE: Ideon Media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complex-canada-enters-a-new-editorial-chapter-with-the-return-of-1153423