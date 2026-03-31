Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Leigh Dow, Chief Marketing Officer at Mattermost, will join the speaker lineup at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 8, 2026, at Hart House, during Women's Health Month.

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, marketing, communications, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America), the conference brings together industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, wealth creation, visibility, and sustainable career and business growth.

Leigh Dow's panel session will discuss How Are Communicators Thinking About AI in 2026? She will explore how communications have evolved beyond media relations into an integrated, data-informed, and creativity-driven discipline. Leigh will help explore what's working today, and what leaders must rethink to remain relevant, credible, and impactful.

"We're at a pivotal moment where communicators aren't just adapting to AI, they're shaping how organizations use it to build trust, transparency, and connection. I'm excited to join this conversation at the Women in PR North America WorkWell conference because PR professionals are uniquely positioned to lead this next era. We understand that great leadership is built on strategy, empathy, and innovation, and this conference is a powerful space to elevate that leadership," said Leigh Dow.

The 2026 conference agenda includes five expert-led panels featuring over 25 industry leaders, covering topics such as modern communications strategy, artificial intelligence, wellbeing and high performance, visibility and influence, and building profitable, sustainable businesses.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2026 are available at womeninpr.com

Women in PR North America is also inviting applications for membership and welcomes enquiries from companies interested in partnering.

About Leigh Dow

Leigh Dow is an award-winning marketing executive and national security sector strategist with more than two decades of experience leading brand, GTM, and policy engagement strategies for dual-use technologies. As the Chief Marketing Officer at Mattermost, a leader in secure collaboration for multi-domain operations, she drives global growth across defense, intelligence, security and critical infrastructure sectors, positioning the company at the forefront of secure communications and sovereign-ready software.



A proven operator in the Defense Industrial Complex, Leigh's expertise spans secure communications, AI policy, cybersecurity, and public-private partnerships. She is known for building high-performing marketing organizations that directly impact ARR, capture strategic government business, and shape category leadership. Her deep understanding of federal procurement, Zero Trust architecture, and compliance frameworks like FedRAMP and IL5 has made her a sought-after advisor on dual-use GTM strategies.



About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications. Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290697

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.