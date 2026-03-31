Air Canada: ITA Airways Joins Star Alliance

Star Alliance welcomes Italy's flag carrier, further enabling seamless journeys

for customers worldwide.

ROME, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Alliance officially welcomed ITA Airways as its newest member, marking the completion of the Italian carrier's integration into the world's largest airline alliance.

ITA Airways marked its entry into the Alliance during a ceremony held at the Piazza di Spagna Lounge, Rome Fiumicino Airport Terminal 3. The ceremony was presided over by ITA Airways Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Joerg Eberhart, Star Alliance Chief Executive Officer Theo Panagiotoulias, and Lufthansa Group Chief Commercial Officer Dieter Vranckx, in the presence of media and institutional guests.

Starting April 1, ITA Airways will be fully connected into the Alliance's global network, linking its Rome Fiumicino hub and Milan Linate airport, served by 17 Star Alliance members collectively, with more than 1,150 destinations worldwide. Customers travelling across the network can now benefit from through check-in, reciprocal frequent flyer recognition and access to Star Alliance lounges, creating a more seamless customer experience, in and out of Italy.

Celebrating the milestone, Star Alliance Chief Executive Officer Theo Panagiotoulias said: "On behalf of our members, I am delighted to welcome ITA Airways as the 26th member of Star Alliance. This is the result of a focused and collaborative integration effort. With ITA Airways on board, we not only expand our network to and from Italy, but also elevate the connected experience of our customers when travelling across multiple airlines, through access to the world's largest network of airport lounges, more comprehensive loyalty benefits, and other benefits like baggage tracking - all designed to enhance the journey at every step."

Joerg Eberhart, CEO and General Manager of ITA Airways, said: "Joining Star Alliance marks a historic milestone for ITA Airways and a defining step in our growth. By becoming part of the world's largest and most established global airline network, we significantly expand our international reach while offering our passengers a more seamless, consistent and high-quality travel experience, with access to over 1,150 destinations worldwide, smoother connections, integrated services and a stronger premium proposition. At the same time, we enter Star Alliance bringing with us our distinctive Italian identity, enriching the Alliance and reinforcing ITA Airways' role in connecting Italy with the world, combining global standards of excellence with the warmth and elegance that define the Italian way of flying."

ITA Airways' induction into the Alliance has been mentored by the Lufthansa Group, and expert teams across the group airlines have facilitated an intense integration programme over the last several months.

Dieter Vranckx, Chief Commercial Officer of Lufthansa Group, said: "The Star Alliance membership is only possible thanks to the strong commitment and close collaboration of dedicated teams at ITA Airways, Lufthansa Group and Star Alliance. We are pleased to introduce ITA Airways as fully fledged hub airline into the Lufthansa Group and into the Alliance, expanding options for travellers across Europe and the world. Together, ITA Airways and the Lufthansa Group, are unlocking a joint value proposition that will benefit our customers, our partners, and the Star Alliance ecosystem."

ITA Airways, which flies over 16 million customers every year, adds more than 350 daily flights to the Alliance network, supported by a strong domestic and regional footprint. The addition expands travel options across Italy and Europe, while improving connectivity between Southern Europe and key international markets.

As part of its membership, eligible customers can enjoy priority services, lounge access across the Alliance network, and reciprocal frequent flyer programme recognition, including earning and redeeming miles. Star Alliance Gold customers will also have access to ITA Airways lounges in Rome, Milan and Catania.

With the addition of ITA Airways, Star Alliance now comprises 26 member airlines, offering more than 17,500 daily flights across a global network spanning over 190 countries.

About ITA Airways

ITA Airways is the Italian reference carrier. The Company is 59% owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and 41% by Deutsche Lufthansa AG. ITA Airways operates both passenger and cargo air transport services, providing Italy with high-quality connectivity to international destinations, supporting tourism and foreign trade, as well as domestic connectivity within the Country, also leveraging integrated mobility.

Through strong digitization of processes to ensure the best possible experience and personalized services, ITA Airways places customer service at the core of its strategy. This is combined with a commitment to sustainability, which encompasses environmental aspects (such as a young, technologically advanced fleet to reduce environmental impact), social aspects (a strong focus on its employees and the communities in which it operates), and governance aspects (integrating sustainability into internal strategies and processes).

ITA Airways is a member of Star Alliance, the world's leading global airline alliance, connecting customers to a seamless travel experience across its member airlines worldwide.

For press information:

Mail: media@ita-airways.com

About Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Group is a global aviation group with worldwide operations and a total of more than 300 subsidiaries and equity investments. The company's mission is to connect people, cultures, and economies in a sustainable manner. Furthermore, safety, quality, reliability, and innovation are main priorities. The Lufthansa Group comprises the Passenger Airlines and Aviation Services segments.

The Italian airline ITA Airways is the newest member of the Lufthansa Group, with the Group having a 41 percent stake in the airline. Now, the network carriers consist of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways. These airlines offer their customers a premium experience, with high-quality products and services. The multi-hub strategy offers passengers a comprehensive route network along with the greatest possible flexibility for their journey. Eurowings is positioned as a carrier with an exclusive focus on point-to-point traffic on European short- and medium-haul routes. The Passenger Airlines segment also includes the regional airlines Lufthansa CityLine, Lufthansa City Airlines, Air Dolomiti, Edelweiss Air, Discover Airlines and the equity investment in SunExpress, the joint venture with Turkish Airlines. Since the summer of 2021, Discover Airlines has complemented the Lufthansa Group's offering in the growing segment of leisure travel.

Aviation Services comprises the segments Logistics and MRO, as well as additional businesses, which in particular include Lufthansa Aviation Training and Lufthansa Systems.

The Lufthansa Group is currently investing in its onboard product, with both Lufthansa's Allegris and SWISS Senses showcasing an entirely new travel experience. Lufthansa's Allegris can already be experienced on certain long-haul routes. The full revamp will also include lounges, ground processes, individuality, and exclusivity.

Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines are already members of the Star Alliance.

About Star Alliance

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, Star Alliance was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Today, guided by a vision for a world effortlessly connected, Star Alliance enriches customer journeys and reinforces loyalty by creating tailored solutions that empower member airlines beyond their individual capabilities.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian Airlines, avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, ITA Airways, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, United.

Star Alliance unites 26 of the world's leading airlines, providing travellers with seamless access to over 1,150 airports across 190 countries - covering 90% of the world. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.

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