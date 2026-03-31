DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the continuation of its collaboration with Tomorrowland Brasil 2027, building on the success of its role as exclusive payment partner for the 2025 edition. The event will take place from April 30 to May 2, 2027. Guided by its vision of "A new rhythm for real-world finance," Bybit continues to bridge digital assets with everyday experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946994/Bybit_Extends_Tomorrowland_Brasil.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2947004/BybitxTML_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-extends-tomorrowland-brasil-partnership-into-2027-following-strong-2025-results-302730355.html