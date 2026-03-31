Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX: CTM) (OTCQX: CTTZF) is advancing its Jaguar nickel sulphide project in Brazil, targeting annual production of approximately 20,000 tonnes of nickel in concentrate. With a 15-year open-pit mine plan, maiden offtake agreement with Glencore, and funding efforts underway, the company is moving toward a final investment decision on a large-scale, low-cost and low carbon nickel development.

Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX: CTM) (OTCQX: CTTZF)

https://www.centaurus.com.au/site/content/





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