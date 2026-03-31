MD Clarity Launches AI-Native PayerMonitor to Put Providers Back in Control

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / MD Clarity announced the launch of its PayerMonitor product, the latest addition to MD Clarity's revenue optimization platform and a significant expansion of its AI-native capabilities.

PayerMonitor brings much-needed structure and control to payer contracts, enabling stronger performance monitoring and delivering greater financial transparency for providers and the patients they serve.

This solution:

Centralizes payer contracts in a single, searchable repository

Uses AI to extract and structure contract terms for key takeaways

Delivers instant answers to contract questions posed in plain English

Surfaces changes across agreement versions and assesses their implications

Empowers managed care teams to stay on top of key contract deadlines

"Providers are negotiating hundred-million-dollar agreements but managing them in spreadsheets," said Dan Freeman, Chief Executive Officer at MD Clarity. "We built PayerMonitor to level the playing field. Without clear visibility into contracts, provider organizations are negotiating and operating at a disadvantage."

About MD Clarity

MD Clarity is a powerful AI-driven software and services platform transforming the revenue cycle of healthcare organizations. Through pre-service patient estimates and deposits, automated detection of variances between payer payments and contracted rates, managed care agreement rate benchmarking and scenario modeling, and end-to-end revenue recovery services, MD Clarity enables the Revenue Cycle, Managed Care, and Finance teams of healthcare organizations to boost cash flow. With a decade-long track record capturing the complexities of managed care agreements within its software platform, MD Clarity has grown to serve more than 150,000 providers nationwide. For more information, visit MDClarity.com or follow MD Clarity on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Diana Nguyen

Product Marketing Manager

dnguyen@mdclarity.com

SOURCE: MD Clarity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/md-clarity-launches-ai-native-payermonitor-to-put-providers-back-in-c-1147632