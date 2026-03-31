Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Boom trifft Rekord-Bohrungen: Steht diese Aktie vor der nächsten Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 19:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MD Clarity Launches AI-Native PayerMonitor to Put Providers Back in Control

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / MD Clarity announced the launch of its PayerMonitor product, the latest addition to MD Clarity's revenue optimization platform and a significant expansion of its AI-native capabilities.

PayerMonitor brings much-needed structure and control to payer contracts, enabling stronger performance monitoring and delivering greater financial transparency for providers and the patients they serve.

This solution:

  • Centralizes payer contracts in a single, searchable repository

  • Uses AI to extract and structure contract terms for key takeaways

  • Delivers instant answers to contract questions posed in plain English

  • Surfaces changes across agreement versions and assesses their implications

  • Empowers managed care teams to stay on top of key contract deadlines

"Providers are negotiating hundred-million-dollar agreements but managing them in spreadsheets," said Dan Freeman, Chief Executive Officer at MD Clarity. "We built PayerMonitor to level the playing field. Without clear visibility into contracts, provider organizations are negotiating and operating at a disadvantage."

About MD Clarity
MD Clarity is a powerful AI-driven software and services platform transforming the revenue cycle of healthcare organizations. Through pre-service patient estimates and deposits, automated detection of variances between payer payments and contracted rates, managed care agreement rate benchmarking and scenario modeling, and end-to-end revenue recovery services, MD Clarity enables the Revenue Cycle, Managed Care, and Finance teams of healthcare organizations to boost cash flow. With a decade-long track record capturing the complexities of managed care agreements within its software platform, MD Clarity has grown to serve more than 150,000 providers nationwide. For more information, visit MDClarity.com or follow MD Clarity on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Diana Nguyen
Product Marketing Manager
dnguyen@mdclarity.com

SOURCE: MD Clarity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/md-clarity-launches-ai-native-payermonitor-to-put-providers-back-in-c-1147632

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.