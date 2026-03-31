Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Pinnacle Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: PINN) (OTC: PSGCF) is advancing a past-producing gold and silver mine in Durango, Mexico, with the goal of restarting production. With underground rehabilitation underway, nearly 900 samples collected, and permitting progressing for the onsite processing plant, the company is preparing for underground drilling and development toward a potential production timeline before the end of 2027.

Pinnacle Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: PINN) (OTC: PSGCF)

https://pinnaclesilverandgold.com/





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