As Europe prepares to roll out 200 GWh of battery storage over the next five years, discussion at the Battery Business & Development Forum 2026 turns to how financing models are rapidly shifting. Bankers, developers and stakeholders shared key pain points with the audience, as well as practical advice.From ESS News Finance took center stage at BBDF in a lively session covering the range of funding options available to BESS projects. Mark van Zon, senior director at ABN AMRO, opened the session by introducing a host of financial concepts such as floor contracts, gearing, mini-perm loans, balloon ...

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