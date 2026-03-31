TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Announces CEO Samuel Epstein Leading Scientific Presentation Platform at Geological Association of America Northeastern Regional Meeting

CEO and Research Team Present 11 Technical Papers Advancing Geochemical Modeling, Geothermal Solutions, and Natural Hazard Quantification

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Epstein, served as senior author and team leader for the presentation of 11 scientific papers at the Regional Northeastern meeting of the Geological Association of America. The event was held in Hartford, Connecticut, from March 21-24, 2026.

Under Mr. Epstein's leadership, the research team demonstrated the application of cutting-edge technology across a diverse range of geological and environmental studies, including:

Geochemical Modeling & Resource Assessment:

Evaluations of gold reserve exploration potential at the Guyazin Alto deposit in southeastern Ecuador.

Astro Geological Discovery:

Identifying a meteor impact via satellite gravity data-utilizing Earth-moon analogues-to analyze the structural and heat flow history of the supergiant Daqing oil and gas field in northeastern China.

Renewable Energy Solutions:

Geothermal energy case studies in New York City focusing on energy flow optimization.

Hydrocarbon Exploration:

The discovery of seven Bahamian salt diapirs through gravity anomalies, correlating structural data with major global oil and gas fields.

Advanced Geophysics:

Fracture quantification analysis of the deepest core samples in Staten Island.

Natural Hazard Mitigation:

Risk quantification and potential tsunami modeling resulting from recent seismic and volcanic activity spanning from Santorini to the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

Mr. Epstein has consistently demonstrated scientific leadership in executing complex project results. Key contributors to these research initiatives include David Buthman, Dennis Askins, Jeff Shammah, Sholom Feldman, Jonah Epstein, Howard Feldman, and Peggy Epstein.

About TGI Solar

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's core strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with high commercial value. These acquisitions are intended to provide a competitive market advantage and generate long-term shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control with respect to market conditions.

For more information, please contact:

Samuel Epstein

info@tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-announces-ceo-samuel-epstein-leading-scientific-presentation-platform-at-geo-1153750