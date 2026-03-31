Shoreline Freezers Announces 128,000-Square-Foot Expansion, Increasing Capacity to 27,000 Pallet Positions

BRIDGETON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Shoreline Freezers, a trusted cold storage provider serving the Mid-Atlantic region since 1996, today announced a major expansion of its Southern New Jersey facility. The project will add 128,000 square feet of new temperature-controlled warehouse space, increase capacity to 27,000 pallet positions, and broaden the company's integrated service offerings.

Owned and operated by the Reichle family, Shoreline Freezers has built its reputation on hands-on leadership, long-term relationships, and a strong commitment to operational excellence. The company's ownership remains actively involved in day-to-day operations, ensuring responsive decision-making and a customer-first culture.

Upon completion, Shoreline Freezers will expand from 7,000 to 27,000 pallet positions, nearly quadrupling its storage capacity. The project is designed to meet increasing demand from food manufacturers, processors, distributors, and logistics providers across the region.

Shoreline Freezers facility in Southern New Jersey

In addition to expanded storage capacity, the enhanced facility will offer a comprehensive suite of value-added logistics services, including:

LTL (less-than-truckload) shipping

Cross-docking

Case picking

Ocean container services from ports of Philadelphia, Wilmington, New York and Baltimore

Railcar siding access

Together, these capabilities will enable Shoreline Freezers to deliver more integrated cold chain solutions that improve efficiency, reduce handling time, and support customers with flexible distribution options.

Shoreline Freezers' success has been built on experienced management and a commitment to flexibility. Known for responsive leadership and adaptable scheduling, the company works closely with customers to accommodate tight delivery windows, seasonal volume fluctuations, and specialized handling requirements.

"This expansion represents a significant milestone for our company and an important investment in our customers' growth," said Gene Taormina, Chief Operating Officer of Shoreline Freezers. "For nearly three decades, our focus has been on building strong partnerships and delivering reliable, flexible cold storage solutions. As a family-owned business, we take pride in maintaining a personal level of service while investing in the future growth of our customers."

Strategically located in Southern New Jersey, Shoreline Freezers provides convenient access to major transportation corridors serving the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast markets, including connectivity to the ports of Philadelphia, Wilmington, New York and New Jersey, and Baltimore, enhancing import and export capabilities.

Construction began in early 2025, with completion anticipated in April.

About Shoreline Freezers

Established in 1996, Shoreline Freezers is a Southern New Jersey-based, family-owned cold storage facility operated by the Reichle family. Serving the Mid-Atlantic region, the company provides temperature-controlled warehousing and integrated logistics services backed by experienced management, operational excellence, and flexible scheduling to meet the evolving needs of food manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain partners.

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SOURCE: Shoreline Freezers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/shoreline-freezers-announces-128-000-square-foot-expansion-increasing-ca-1153352