Douglas, Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Fortune Global Limited, an Isle of Man-registered technology company (Company No. 021827V), has launched Fortuna, an AI-powered customer service platform designed for e-commerce merchants. The platform connects to online store databases, accesses live order and shipping data, and generates responses to customer inquiries.

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Fortuna integrates with e-commerce platforms with support in active deployment. Additional platform integrations are on the company's development roadmap.

Platform Functionality

The platform operates by establishing a direct data connection to a merchant's store. Once connected, Fortuna accesses order records, shipping status from carriers, product catalogue information, and store policy documents. The system uses this data to generate responses to incoming customer support emails.

For inquiries related to order tracking, Fortuna retrieves current carrier data and provides delivery status information. For product-related questions, the system references the merchant's catalogue data.

Financial actions, including refund processing, operate under a merchant-controlled approval system. The platform presents its analysis and a recommended action to the merchant, who must explicitly approve or decline before any transaction is executed. No financial action is processed without merchant authorisation.

Technical Specifications

The platform supports customer communications in over 40 languages, with automatic language detection. Setup is completed through a plugin or application installed on the merchant's e-commerce platform. The company states that no developer resources, API configuration, or training data preparation is required for deployment.

Fortuna operates continuously and is designed to handle varying volumes of customer inquiries without scheduled downtime.

Pricing Structure

Fortuna offers subscription plans based on monthly conversation volume:

Starter: $47 per month (up to 250 conversations)

Growth: $199 per month (up to 1,000 conversations)

Pro: $479 per month (up to 5,000 conversations)

Enterprise: $1,599 per month (up to 25,000 conversations)

Scale and Apex tiers are available for higher-volume operations

About Fortune Global Limited

Fortune Global Limited is a technology company registered in the Isle of Man (Company No. 021827V) with its registered office at 24 Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1JA. The company develops AI-powered software products for e-commerce operations. Fortuna is the company's autonomous customer service platform, serving merchants globally.

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Source: United Press