Succession Capital Alliance: Julian Movsesian Honored with 2026 Spirit of Life Award by City of Hope and the National Life Insurance Council

Recognition celebrates Movsesian's more than four decades of industry leadership, philanthropic commitment, and transformative impact on life insurance and wealth planning

Annual NLIC Spirit of Life campaign raises more than $1.5 million to fuel prostate cancer and diabetes research at City of Hope

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Succession Capital Alliance, the gold standard in advanced life insurance planning for advisors and their high-net-worth clients, and an affiliate of AmeriLife, today announced that its President and CEO, Julian Movsesian, has been named the 2026 Spirit of Life Award honoree by City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and the National Life Insurance Council (NLIC). The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope's most prestigious honor, given annually to an industry leader who demonstrates outstanding professional achievement and a profound commitment to humanitarian causes.

Succession Capital Alliance President and CEO Julian Movsesian accepts the 2026 Spirit of Life Award at the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala on March 28 in Newport Beach, Calif.

Photo Credit: Richard Anthony Photography

Led by Movsesian, this year's Spirit of Life campaign marked a historic milestone for the NLIC, becoming its most successful campaign to date. The record-breaking effort raised more than $1.5 million in support of prostate cancer and diabetes research at City of Hope. Celebrating alongside his family, prominent business partners and industry leaders at the annual Spirit of Life Gala on March 28 in Newport Beach, Calif., Movsesian accepted the award during an evening defined by generosity, purpose and shared commitment to advancing lifesaving medical innovation.

"To be recognized with the Spirit of Life Award by City of Hope and the NLIC is truly humbling," said Movsesian. "City of Hope's work and relentless commitment to defeating cancer and diabetes represents the very best of what our profession can stand behind. If this recognition helps shine a light on what is possible when our industry comes together for a cause this important, it means everything. I'm grateful to the NLIC, to City of Hope, and to every advisor, partner, and client who has been part of this journey."

Movsesian began his insurance career in 1986, joining Connecticut Mutual Life, which later merged with MassMutual, and quickly established himself as one of the industry's top producers. In 1996, he pioneered the Capital Maximization Strategy?, a first-of-its-kind premium finance concept that has since been endorsed by 10 major insurance carriers and stands today as the most extensive and longest-running financed insurance program in the industry. In 2004, he co-founded Succession Capital Alliance to address a fundamental gap in the understanding and communication of life insurance's economic value among advisors and high-net-worth clients alike.

Under Movsesian's leadership, Succession Capital Alliance has guided the placement of more than $65 billion in life insurance coverage, with a financed premium portfolio exceeding $7 billion. The Newport Beach-based firm serves elite advisors, CPAs, attorneys, and investment managers nationwide, providing tailored legacy and wealth planning solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses. Succession Capital Alliance is a member and a strategic partner of Finseca and operates as an affiliate of AmeriLife.

Beyond his industry contributions, Movsesian is a committed philanthropist whose charitable work spans causes focused on children's education, mentorship and opportunity. He and Succession Capital Alliance have supported organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County & The Inland Empire, the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area, and Childhelp, among others. His philanthropic leadership earned him the Childhelp Philanthropic Award and the Big Brothers Big Sisters Man of the Year recognition, both of which demonstrate Movsesian's lifetime of giving that extends well beyond the conference room.

"The Spirit of Life Award exists to celebrate individuals who elevate our entire industry, not just through professional excellence, but also through their character and commitment to something larger than themselves," said Tiffany Hyde, chair of the National Life Insurance Council Board of Directors. "Julian embodies that standard completely. His innovations have shaped how the industry thinks about and delivers the value of life insurance to high-net-worth clients, and his philanthropic heart has made a genuine difference in the lives of countless individuals and families. We are proud to honor him and look forward to continuing his legacy of generosity and leadership."

"Julian is exactly the kind of leader AmeriLife is proud to call a partner," added Todd Buchanan, President of AmeriLife Wealth. "His decades of innovation, integrity and impact in the high-net-worth space are matched only by his dedication to his community and his craft. Julian represents the very best of what our company and our industry have to offer. This recognition from City of Hope and the NLIC is a well-deserved tribute to a career built on purpose and a life lived in service to others. We congratulate Julian and the entire Succession Capital Alliance team on this tremendous honor."

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About Succession Capital Alliance

Succession Capital Alliance, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is the gold standard in advanced life insurance planning for advisors and their high-net-worth clients. With a singular focus on maximizing the performance of life insurance assets through premium financing, Succession Capital Alliance leverages the Capital Maximization Strategy to provide leverage within a client's portfolio. For additional information, please visit SuccessionCapital.com.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope ?has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for? numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation's top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope's uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope's growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, Orange County, California,?campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta,?Chicago?and Phoenix areas. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope TM . For more information about City of Hope, follow us on? Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .???

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 325,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn .

Contacts: Media Phillip Blake

Succession Capital Alliance

pblake@successioncapital.com Karina Carretero

City of Hope

kcarretero@coh.org Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com SOURCE: Succession Capital Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/julian-movsesian-honored-with-2026-spirit-of-life-award-by-city-of-h-1153694