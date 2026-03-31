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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 17:25
316,35 Euro
+0,99 % +3,10
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320,95321,1020:56
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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 20:12 Uhr
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Xojo, Inc.: Xojo 2026r1 Delivers Enhanced Debugging, Simplified macOS Signing Experience, More Controls for Windows, Web, and Android

Debugger watchpoints give Xojo developers fine-grained control over when and where code is evaluated during debugging sessions, helping identify subtle logic errors and performance issues quickly. Users will find the new Team-based Developer ID field for macOS more approachable, especially for those new to dealing with certificates, signing, and distributing macOS apps. This change aligns with the style found in iOS projects and offers a cleaner, more intuitive way to manage developer certificates. Xojo 2026r1 expands WinUI integration with support for DesktopTabPanel and DesktopGroupBox controls, enabling a more native Windows 10/11 experience. The web stack is strengthened with WebColorPicker, WebSwitch, and WebBarcode, plus Bootstrap v5.3.8 and TypeScript v5.9.3. Xojo 2026r1 debuts three new mobile controls for Android users, MobileChart, MobileColorPicker, PDFViewer, plus adds new features such as Zip/Unzip, broadening what you can deliver in your Android apps.

"Xojo 2026r1 represents a thoughtful step forward for developers building across mobile, web, and desktop. The release consolidates a robust set of tools, enhancing Android capabilities, enriching the web experience, and tightening platform workflows, so teams can focus more on delivering features and reintegration," said Geoff Perlman, Xojo Founder and CEO. "This update supports a more cohesive cross-platform experience."

New Features and Updates:

  • Debugger watchpoints
  • Improved macOS app code signing process
  • Web controls: WebColorPicker, WebSwitch, WebBarcode
  • Android: MobileChart, MobileColorPicker, MobilePDFViewer, FolderItem.Zip/Unzip
  • Windows: WinUI support for DesktopTabPanel, DesktopGroupBox
  • Jade improved output and lower token costs

Availability

Xojo is free for learning and development, as well as for building apps for Linux and Raspberry Pi. Paid licenses start at $499 for cross-platform Desktop, Mobile, or Web development. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus licenses, starting at $999, offer additional support and resources for professional developers. Special licensing is available for educators and students. Visit store.xojo.com for details.

About Xojo

Xojo is a cross-platform development tool for building native apps for macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, the web and Raspberry Pi. For over 25 years, Xojo has supported a growing community of developers passionate about creating powerful applications with ease. Learn more at xojo.com. Download Xojo 2026 Release 1 at xojo.com/download.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648862/5891307/Xojo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xojo-2026r1-delivers-enhanced-debugging-simplified-macos-signing-experience-more-controls-for-windows-web-and-android-302730454.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.