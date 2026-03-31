Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations Renews Lumens Co. Ltd. for New 10-Year Agreement, Expanding the License to Include Additional GE Patents

Lumens Becomes the First Global LED Manufacturer to Access Patents Originally Acquired by GE Licensing from Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Now Part of Edison Innovations' Portfolio

DALLAS, TX AND YONGIN, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Dominion Harbor Enterprises' (DHE) (http://www.DominionHarbor.com) wholly-owned subsidiary Edison Innovations has finalized a renewal agreement with Lumens Co. Ltd., making Lumens the first global LED technology company to expand their license to the 20 original GE PFS patents to encompass the PFS (Potassium Fluorosilicate) patent portfolio acquired by GE Licensing from Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Dominion Harbor Group's Edison Innovations owns the patent portfolio following the company's 2025 acquisition of more than 2,500 patent assets that GE Licensing originally acquired from Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

The announcement of the license renewal was made jointly by David Pridham, CEO of Dominion Harbor Group, and Dae-han Yun, CEO of Lumens Co., Ltd.

"With this renewed agreement, Lumens is positioned to lead the future of LED technology with enhanced capabilities and innovative applications," said Pridham. "We are excited to empower Lumens with access to our expansive KSF patent portfolio, which is pivotal for the advancement of next-generation LED and miniLED applications."

This royalty-bearing renewal provides Lumens with unprecedented access to Edison Innovations' KSF portfolio, including rights to the patents acquired by GE Licensing from Seoul Semiconductor that are critical to the design and manufacture of next-generation KSF LED and miniLED applications.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Edison Innovations and to access their groundbreaking patent portfolio," said Yun. "This agreement not only strengthens our position in the LED market but also enables us to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in display solutions."

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

About Lumens Co. Ltd.:

Lumens is a global LED company founded in 2004 with LED technology that has attracted attention as a next-generation light source. With the world's first successful mass production of LED BLU modules for LCD TVs, the company has grown explosively in the display field including such key categories as TVs, notebook PCs, and mobile devices, and has also expanded its business scope to encompass LED for lighting and automobiles.

US Patents licensed by Lumens Co. Ltd from Edison Innovations : 7497973; 11098246; 7648649; 10615316; 7358542; 9512357; 7847309; 10131835; 7453195; 9938457; 9455381; 9929319; 9184353; 10249801; 8981639; 10424697; 8829781; 8436369; 8362685; 8592232; 8237348; 8742449; 9680067; 8916898; 9698314; 9018669; 10230022; and 9741907.

Contact:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-renews-lumens-co.-ltd.-for-new-10-year-agreem-1154026