Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Aly Pte. Ltd., the company behind the market intelligence platform Spiking, today announced the launch of https://longisland.sg, a new digital platform providing structured information and analysis related to Singapore's Long Island coastal development initiative.

The Long Island project forms part of Singapore's long-term coastal protection and land use planning efforts. The initiative integrates land reclamation, climate resilience measures, and potential future urban development along the East Coast. Publicly available estimates indicate that coastal protection efforts in Singapore may require long-term investment of up to S$100 billion.

Platform Overview

LongIsland.sg provides structured analytical content, research insights, and educational materials related to the Long Island project and broader property and infrastructure developments in Singapore.

The platform is powered by SpikingAI, a proprietary analytics system developed by Aly Pte. Ltd., a Google Cloud Partner. SpikingAI has been applied to the analysis of global financial markets and forms part of the company's broader data analytics capabilities.

Content available on LongIsland.sg includes:

Explanatory materials on the Long Island initiative

Coverage of publicly available planning information

Educational resources on property market trends

Analytical frameworks based on macroeconomic and infrastructure developments

Extension of Existing Capabilities

Aly Pte. Ltd. stated that the launch of LongIsland.sg represents an extension of its existing data analytics capabilities into the property and infrastructure sector.

The platform extends methodologies previously applied in global capital markets to the analysis of property and infrastructure developments.

"We have developed analytical frameworks over the years to interpret large-scale data and market developments. With LongIsland.sg, we are applying these capabilities to provide structured information related to property and infrastructure developments in Singapore."

- Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Aly Pte. Ltd. and Founder of Spiking

Webinar Series

In conjunction with the launch, the company will conduct a series of webinars accessible via:

https://longisland.sg/webinar

The webinars are intended to provide:

An overview of Singapore's Long Island initiative

Background on coastal planning and infrastructure development

General information on property market dynamics

Demonstrations of analytical tools available on the platform

Participation is open to members of the public who register through the website.

About Aly Pte. Ltd. (Spiking)

Aly Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based company that develops data analytics platforms for financial and market intelligence.

Its flagship platform, Spiking, focuses on tracking institutional activity and providing analytical tools across equities, options, and cryptocurrency markets.

Aly Pte. Ltd. is a Google Cloud Partner. The company has participated in industry initiatives supporting the application of artificial intelligence in enterprise and financial use cases.

The company continues to expand its capabilities into additional domains, including property and infrastructure analysis.

Closing Statement

LongIsland.sg is intended to serve as a reference platform for individuals seeking structured information on long-term infrastructure and property developments in Singapore.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290687

Source: Spiking