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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 20:54 Uhr
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Seekr Technologies: Arcas Selects Seekr as Explainable AI Partner to Deliver Sovereign AI as EU AI Regulations Tighten

The announcement comes as the EU AI Act begins phased enforcement in August 2026, requiring AI systems deployed in a professional capacity to provide explanations for automated decisions. Seekr's dual-use technology serves highly regulated commercial and government environments, enabling organizations to trace AI outputs back to specific training data and run models entirely on European infrastructure using their own data.

Arcas customers are seeing immediate, measurable impact using SeekrFlow, Seekr's AI Operating System, deployed directly in their sovereign environments. A legal publisher in Luxembourg achieved a 78% reduction in manual review time using Seekr's automated content database summaries. A regulatory advisory firm serving European fund managers cut compliance research time by 65%, with every response linked to source documentation for instant verification, all running within their own infrastructure.

"Simply put: there is no governance or ability to audit AI systems without true explainability and transparency. Seekr's platform was built for environments where every decision demands an explanation; European firms facing the EU AI Act need those same capabilities, deployed within the security and confidentiality of their own sovereign AI datacenters," said Rob Clark, President of Seekr. "We are excited to partner with Arcas to bring explainable AI to their customers, allowing them to move faster with AI while providing all the guardrails they need."

"In Europe, the regulatory bar for AI is here. Firms have a relentless demand for AI, but scaling it effectively means being able to defend every output to regulators," said Chiara Buck, Co-Founder of Arcas Agentic. "Seekr's technology has made that possible. We are proud to partner with Seekr to deliver explainable AI solutions to our customers and move at the pace they demand."

Unlike general-purpose AI models from US cloud providers, SeekrFlow enables European firms to run fine-tuned AI models on their own infrastructure, including private or public EU clouds, while maintaining full visibility into decision-making. Built-in evaluators automatically select the right foundation model for each use case from the start, while verification tools continuously test and validate model accuracy, without the need to hire a dedicated team to do it manually. Seekr's attribution framework, including data attribution and context attribution, ensures every AI-generated output can point to the specific training documents that influenced it, meeting EU AI Act transparency requirements for high-risk applications.

About Seekr

Seekr is a leader in explainable, defensible AI built for critical decisions in environments that demand accuracy and accountability. Seekr's technology and products help enterprises and government agencies deploy domain-specific large language models (LLMs), vision language models (VLMs) that understand the physical world, and AI agents trained on their own data - across any infrastructure, including sovereign deployments. Backed by robust verification and validation tools that surface the provenance and intent behind every model decision, Seekr delivers AI that organizations can audit and defend across all modalities.

About Arcas

Arcas is an AI solutions partner that builds and deploys secure, governed, and explainable AI for mid-sized EU organisations. Arcas focuses on end-to-end implementation - from use case definition through to production deployment - with a specialisation in regulated industries and complex document environments. Arcas operates on European infrastructure and is committed to AI that is both powerful and trustworthy. Learn More.

Media Contact:
Pr@seekr.com

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arcas-selects-seekr-as-explainable-ai-partner-to-deliver-sovereign-ai-as-eu-ai-regulations-tighten-302730491.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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