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Dow Jones News
31.03.2026 21:03 Uhr
146 Leser
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Press release: General Meeting approves all proposals - Markus Schürch elected new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Press release: General Meeting approves all proposals - Markus Schürch elected new Chairman of the Board of Directors 

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend 
Press release: General Meeting approves all proposals - Markus Schürch elected new Chairman of the Board of Directors 
2026-03-31 / 20:30 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
General Meeting approves all proposals - Markus Schürch elected new Chairman of the Board of Directors 
 
Lucerne, 31 March 2026 - Mobimo Holding AG held its 26^th Annual General Meeting today at the Culture and Congress 
Centre in Lucerne (KKL). A total of 66.72% of the registered share capital with voting rights was represented in person 
or by the independent proxy. All of the Board of Directors' proposals to the Annual General Meeting were approved. 
 
Dr Markus Schürch was confirmed as a member of the Board of Directors and at the same time elected as its new Chairman. 
He succeeds Peter Schaub, who did not stand for re-election after serving successfully on the Board of Directors for 18 
years, including as Chairman since 2019. Markus Schürch says: "I am delighted to be elected Chairman of the Board of 
Directors and very much appreciate the trust placed in me by the shareholders. It is an honour for me to continue 
writing Mobimo's success story in this new role. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank my 
predecessor Peter Schaub for his valuable, exceptional commitment and long-standing loyalty to Mobimo." 
 
All other members of the Board of Directors who stood for re-election (Lukas Brosi, Sabrina Contratto, Bernadette Koch, 
Stéphane Maye, Dr Martha Scheiber) were confirmed in office. Sophie Dubuis was elected to the Board of Directors. 
Sophie Dubuis is a self-employed management consultant and an independent board member at several well-known companies 
in French-speaking Switzerland. 
 
The proposed distribution of CHF 10.25 per registered share was also confirmed. It consists of a cash dividend of CHF 
5.15 per share before deduction of withholding tax and a withholding tax-free distribution of CHF 5.10 per share from 
the capital contribution reserves. The distribution of CHF 8.45 (rounded) net per dividend-bearing registered share 
will be paid out on 8 April 2026. 

If you have any questions, please contact: 
Contact for analysts and investors: 
Stefan Feller, 
Head of Investor Relations 
ir@mobimo.ch 
+41 44 397 11 97 
Contact for media: 
Anthony Welbergen, 
Head of Corporate Communications 
medien@mobimo.ch 
+41 44 397 11 86 

About Mobimo: 
 
With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 4.2 billion, Mobimo 
Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises 
residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for 
third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The 
buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects 
to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment 
opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 180 employees. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2301838 2026-03-31 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2301838&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2026 14:30 ET (18:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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