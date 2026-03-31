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WKN: A0MU6U | ISIN: INE935A01035 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 21:06 Uhr
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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. Launches Men's GLN-Minoxidil 5% w/w Topical Aerosol Foam in Canadian Retail

GLN-Minoxidil Men's 5% Foam is a topical treatment formulated with 5% minoxidil, a widely used and clinically established ingredient for supporting hair regrowth in men. The fast-drying, unscented aerosol foam enables precise, no-drip application and quick absorption, offering a convenient alternative to traditional liquid formulations.

With this launch, Glenmark aims to improve access to effective hair loss treatment by introducing a high-quality foam formulation at a competitive price point, addressing both affordability and ease of use - two key barriers to consistent treatment adoption.

The product has already demonstrated early traction in the Canadian e-commerce channel, ranking among the top-selling hair regrowth treatments on Amazon.ca, supported by sustained consumer demand and positive user feedback.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said "At Glenmark, our focus is on expanding access to high-quality, reliable treatment options that meet evolving patients' needs. The launch of GLN Minoxidil Men's 5% Foam reflects our commitment to building a differentiated OTC portfolio by combining efficacy with convenience and affordability."

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc's OTC business has recorded consistent growth over the past five years. This launch further strengthens the company's presence in the category, aligned with a broader strategy of expanding accessible, branded offerings across key markets.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296 | NSE: GLENMARK) is a global, research-led pharmaceutical company with a unique focus on innovation and accessibility. We pioneer transformative breakthrough therapies that aim to redefine treatment while expanding access to high-quality and affordable medicines for patients around the world. With 11 world-class manufacturing facilities across four continents, supported by six cutting-edge R&D centres, and a commercial footprint in 80+ countries, we deliver a diversified portfolio across branded, innovative, generics, and consumer health products, with a focus on respiratory, dermatology, and oncology. Scrip 100 positions Glenmark among the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies globally by pharmaceutical sales for 2024. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/5893583/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glenmark-pharmaceuticals-canada-inc-launches-mens-gln-minoxidil-5-ww-topical-aerosol-foam-in-canadian-retail-302730499.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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