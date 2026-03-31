SETO Holdings, Inc.: SETO Holdings Appoints CPG Veteran Tony Bash to Advisory Board

Brings Deep CPG and Beverage Industry Expertise to Support Platform Growth, Brand Development and Category Expansion

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Seto Holdings, Inc (OTC ID:SETO), a publicly traded, vertically integrated total beverage platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Tony Bash to its Advisory Board. A respected executive in the consumer goods industry, Tony brings a formidable track record of brand innovation, operational scale and successful exits across food, beverage, cannabis, and functional wellness categories.

Decades of Strategic CPG Leadership

Bash is an internationally recognized marketing strategist and business builder who has revitalized and scaled multiple high-growth brands and organizations. Over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in securing over $700 million in growth capital to fund emerging consumer ventures.

He began his career at Nike, later becoming the founding VP of Marketing at Avia Athletic Footwear, before transitioning into the beverage sector with Pepsi-Cola. At Pepsi, Bash held a range of leadership roles-culminating in his role as Vice President of Marketing, where he led national brand activations and revenue growth initiatives.

At LiDestri Foods and Beverages, Bash oversaw both domestic and international expansion as VP of Food and Beverage, playing a key role in scaling both legacy products and new beverage innovations.

In 2017, Bash launched one of Oregon's first OLCC- licensed cannabis co-packing facilities, which evolved into Gesundheit Foods and ultimately Form Factory Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated 25,000-square-foot production hub for edibles, topicals, and beverages. The business became a national blueprint for large-scale functional production and was acquired in a $160 million transaction.

Currently, Bash serves as Founder & CEO of El Hempe Spirits, a pioneering tequila and hemp derived RTD brand, and General Partner at The MacArthur Fund , an investment platform focused on emerging, culturally resonant consumer brands across North America.

Strategic Advisory Role

As a member of SETO's Advisory Board, Tony Bash will:

Advise the Board and executive leadership on category growth, investor positioning, and portfolio development.

Serve as a strategic thought partner on M&A, joint ventures, and brand incubations

Provide guidance on capital raise strategy, structure, and placement across SETO's integrated platform.

Support collaboration across Hi-Flow Beverage, El Hempe Spirits, and The MacArthur Fund as an integral part of SETO's expansion into production, RTDs and functional beverages.

Leadership Commentary

"Tony's experience bridges brand innovation, operational execution, and financial structuring-with a proven ability to scale and exit-that aligns perfectly with SETO's growth roadmap," said Janon Costley, CEO of SETO Holdings. "He brings deep insight across both traditional and emerging categories-paired with the cultural fluency and investor relationships that matter in today's market."

"His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as SETO accelerates toward commercial scale," Costley added. "Tony's strategic lens and expansive network will help us unlock new value, close key transactions, and drive platform-wide expansion heading into 2026."

Bash added "I am truly excited and honored to join the SETO Holdings Advisory Board at such an important stage in the company's growth. SETO's vision for building a vertically integrated, culturally relevant total beverage platform is both compelling and timely. I look forward to working alongside Janon Costley and the entire team to help accelerate strategic growth, expand the platform, and create long-term value across the beverage and functional wellness landscape" says Bash.

About SETO Holdings, Inc.

SETO Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTCID:SETO), vertically integrated total beverage platform redefining the future of premium beverages through cultural relevance, vertical integration, and digital innovation. Guided by its mission to "Own the Spirit", SETO merges production, distribution, marketing, technology, and capital markets into a unified platform designed to support scalable growth, cultural relevance and category leadership for under-valued companies and founders. By providing infrastructure, capital, and go-to-market capabilities intended to support commercialization efforts our goal is to create potential pathways to liquidity and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news Statements may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. SETO Holdings assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Info

www.seto-holdings.com

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SETO/overview

Investor Relations

IR@setoholdings.com

Social

@setoholdingsinc

SOURCE: SETO Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/seto-holdings-appoints-cpg-veteran-tony-bash-to-advisory-board-1154029