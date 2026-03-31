Government of Canada Expands Strategic Partnership with BlackBerry

Enhanced agreement significantly increases deployment of BlackBerry SecuSUITE to support sovereign, mission-critical communications across government

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced the renewal and expansion of its long-standing secure communications partnership with the Government of Canada, continuing the use of BlackBerry UEM while significantly increasing the deployment of BlackBerry SecuSUITE to support mission-critical, sovereign communications across federal departments and agencies.

The renewed multi-year agreement, signed with Shared Services Canada (SSC), reflects the Government of Canada's continued trust in BlackBerry as a strategic national partner and reinforces Canada's commitment to Canadian-built technology that protects national security while supporting the global export of trusted sovereign solutions.

"This agreement reflects the Government of Canada's continued trust in BlackBerry as a long-term strategic partner for secure communications," said John J. Giamatteo, CEO, BlackBerry. "As a Canadian company with decades of experience supporting governments and allies, we are proud to deliver interception-resistant communications that protect sensitive operations, strengthen sovereign capability, and support Canada's broader objectives to invest in domestic innovation while exporting trusted security technology to partners around the world."

Under the expanded footprint, BlackBerry SecuSUITE will play a broader role in enabling interception-resistant, government-grade secure voice and messaging, supporting senior leaders, defence, national security officials, and public safety organisations operating in high-risk and sensitive environments. BlackBerry SecuSUITE is purpose-built for governments and mission-critical environments, delivering end-to-end secure communications designed to operate in contested settings without reliance on consumer messaging platforms.

The expanded agreement supports Canada's objectives to strengthen domestic defence and security capabilities by investing in sovereign, Canadian-built technologies that protect sensitive government operations while supporting export readiness. With decades of experience supporting governments and regulated industries, BlackBerry is trusted by public sector organizations, defence agencies, and critical infrastructure operators in Canada and around the world.

"In light of evolving geopolitical risks, adopting a made-in-Canada approach to federal technology is increasingly important to strengthen our digital sovereignty and enhance Canada's global competitiveness. This contract extension with BlackBerry reaffirms our commitment to safeguarding Canadians' information while fostering innovation and leadership in Canada's technology sector," said The Honourable Jenna Sudds, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and to the Secretary of State (Defence Procurement) (Parliamentary Secretary).

Trusted by NATO, all G7 governments, most G20 members, and eight of the world's ten largest banks, BlackBerry Secure Communications plays a critical role in safeguarding national security and public trust.

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About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: BlackBerry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/government-of-canada-expands-strategic-partnership-with-blackberr-1153709