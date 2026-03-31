Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

Casa Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on gold, copper, and strategic minerals exploration in North America. The Company holds a 90% interest in the historic Congress Gold Mine in Arizona and is advancing multiple projects in British Columbia, including the Arsenault copper-gold-silver project. Casa's experienced management team is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits. For more information, please visit: www.casaminerals.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's exploration plans and programs for 2026; anticipated drilling activities at the Congress Gold Mine Project; the classification and prioritization of exploration zones; expectations regarding resource definition and the potential to advance the project to NI 43-101 compliant standards; interpretations of historic drill data and 3D geological models; mineralization potential and domain expansion; and mobilization of field personnel. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation: uncertainties regarding exploration results; risks related to the accuracy and completeness of historic data; the inability to verify historic assay results; variations in mineralization and grade; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; challenges in obtaining required permits and approvals; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing; changes in economic and market conditions; environmental and regulatory risks; operating hazards; and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Casa Minerals Inc.