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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 17:21
26,130 Euro
+1,40 % +0,360
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,48026,62022:28
0,0000,00017:25
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 22:00 Uhr
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Number of shares and votes in EQT

  • Conversion of 496,056 class C shares (one tenth of a vote) to ordinary shares (one vote)
  • Conversion was made pursuant to EQT's previous Share Program
  • As of 31 March 2026, there are 1,171,470,678 shares outstanding in EQT

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") changed during March 2026 as a result of a conversion of 496,056 class C shares to 496,056 ordinary shares. The conversion was made pursuant to EQT's previous Share Program. The total number of votes has increased by 446,450.4, while the total number of shares issued and total number of shares outstanding are unchanged as a result of the conversion.

The number of shares and votes in EQT as of 31 March 2026 is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued
shares2

1,235,107,956 (1,235,107,956
votes)

-

1,235,107,956
(1,235,107,956 votes)

Number of shares
owned by EQT
AB3

63,637,278

-

63,637,278

Number of
outstanding shares

1,171,470,678
(1,171,470,678 votes)

-

1,171,470,678
(1,171,470,678 votes)

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB and the number of shares outstanding.
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

This press release is published for regulatory reasons.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:30 CEST on 31 March 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt,c4329638

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4329638/4018465.pdf

EQT AB PR - Change in shares and votes March 2026 (ENG)

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3525250

EQT

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt-302730560.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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