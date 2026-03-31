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ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Dundon Advisers LLC: Endo GUC Trust Provides Its 2025 Report

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from January 1, 2026 to March 30, 2026.

Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (914) 341-1188

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC



Related Documents:
  • Endo GUC Trust CY25 Report


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/endo-guc-trust-provides-its-2025-report-1154072

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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