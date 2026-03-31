Dundon Advisers LLC: Endo GUC Trust Provides Its 2025 Report

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from January 1, 2026 to March 30, 2026.

Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (914) 341-1188

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC

Endo GUC Trust CY25 Report

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/endo-guc-trust-provides-its-2025-report-1154072