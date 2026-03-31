Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Metatek-Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) ("Metatek" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Financial Statements"). All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

"Record revenue, margin expansion, and positive operating cash flow for Fiscal 2025 were driven by a growing Adjusted Backlog1 and improved project execution, enabled by the full deployment of our flagship eFTG system," said Dr. Mark Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Metatek. "Against a backdrop of greater global focus on energy security, critical minerals, and supply chain resilience, we are seeing increased demand for our solutions. With a new dFTG entering operation in the first quarter of 2026, and additional systems to support future growth, we are expanding capacity to execute projects across multiple regions."

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:

Revenue doubled to a record $23.7 million, up 99% from $11.9 million in fiscal 2024.

With cost of sales only increasing 61%, Gross Profit 1 increased 136% to $14.2 million and Gross Profit Margin 1 expanded to 60% from 51% in the prior year.

Total comprehensive loss of $20.0 million, driven by a $23.2 million non-cash revaluation charge relating to debentures, which converted to equity in connection with the IPO.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 rose 333% to $9.2 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 expanding to 39% from 18% in fiscal 2024.

Net cash inflow from operating activities of $7.3 million, compared to $0.2 million in fiscal 2024, and net cash used in investing activities of $1.2 million, compared to $2.2 million in fiscal 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.4 million as at December 31, 2025, with borrowings of $6.5 million, which were paid in full using a portion of the proceeds of the IPO.

On March 25, 2026, Metatek completed its initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising gross proceeds of C$35.0 million.

Adjusted Backlog1 increased to approximately $69 million as of March 29, 2026, up from approximately $46 million as of March 2, 2026.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Revenue of $7.5 million, an increase of 69% over the same period of the prior year.

Gross Profit 1 of $4.6 million, an increase of 62% over the same period of the prior year, representing Gross Profit Margin 1 of 62%.

Total comprehensive loss of $18.6 million as a result of an $18.9 million non-cash revaluation charge relating to debentures.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $3.3 million, an increase of 47% over the same period of the prior year, representing Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 44%

1 "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Gross Profit" are non-IFRS financial measures and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Gross Profit Margin" are non-IFRS ratios. "Adjusted Backlog" is a supplementary financial measure. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure and ratio and supplementary financial measure.

Selected Annual Financial Information

The following is a summary of selected financial and operating information that has been derived from, and should be read in conjunction with, the Annual Financial Statements.





Twelve months ended

December, 31





2025



2024





$'000



$'000

Revenue

23,654



11,896

Cost of Sales







Direct costs

8,951



5,155

Personnel costs

499



729

Total Cost of Sales

9,450



5,884

Gross Profit

14,204



6,012

Operating Expenses







Personnel expenses

3,767



3,003

General and administrative expenses

2,268



1,655

Depreciation expenses

1,339



2,171

Total Operating Expenses

7,374



6,829

Operating Profit / (Loss)

6,830



(817 ) Finance Costs







Interest costs

2,515



963

Revaluation loss on convertible debt

23,191



5,423

(Gain) / Loss on disposal of right-of-use assets

(9 )

(734 ) Total Finance Costs

25,697



5,652

Profit / (Loss) before taxation

(18,867 )

(6,469 ) Tax expense / (recovery)

1,100



-

Profit / (Loss) for the year

(19,967 )

(6,469 ) Other comprehensive loss:







- translation loss arising on the translation of foreign subsidiaries

(8 )

30

Total Comprehensive Profit / (Loss) for the year

(19,959 )

(6,499 )

Conference Call & Webcast

Metatek management will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 5:00pm ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year Fiscal 2025 financial results.

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 5:00 pm (ET) Dial in number: Canada/US: 1-844-763-8274

International: 1-412-717-9224

UK: 44-20-3514-3188 Replay: Canada/US: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 8808813

Available until April 30, 2026. Webcast: A live webcast will be available at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14658

The webcast will also be archived for replay.

About Metatek

Metatek is a United Kingdom-based geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies that rely solely on invasive or slow-moving technologies such as seismic surveys, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments. Metatek supports national energy security and fast-tracking of the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

To learn more, please visit: www.metatek-group.com

Forward-Looking Information

In addition to historical financial information, this press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "seek", "potential", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "would", "should", "continue", "plans", "target", "is/are likely to", or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Metatek, are inherently beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to execute on its business and growth strategy in the future; the ability of the Company to enforce contractual provisions and receive timely payments from its customers for services rendered; the capability of the Company to continue to invest additional capital into its assets and to obtain financing on acceptable terms, or at all, to fund capital expenditures; the level of costs and expenses to be incurred by the Company, including with respect to interest, general and administrative expenses and income tax expenses; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the absence of any material litigation or claims against the Company; the general stability of the economic and political environment and the regulatory framework regarding taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of competition; and changes and trends in the Company's industry. The risks and assumptions outlined above should not be construed as exhaustive.

For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or uncertainties and other factors that could affect Metatek's operations and financial results, reference should be made to the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" section in our MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and to Metatek's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under the section entitled "Risk Factors", quarterly and annual reports, and supplementary information, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that Metatek believes to be less significant may also adversely affect the Company.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, such as "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Adjusted Backlog", "Gross Profit" and "Gross Profit Margin" which do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures and Gross Profit Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-IFRS ratios. Adjusted Backlog is a supplementary financial measure. These measures are used by management and by external users of the financial statements, such as investors, research analysts and others, to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets over the long-term and the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service indebtedness and fund maintenance and growth capital projects. In addition, Gross Profit Margin, Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Backlog are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in Metatek's industry with similar capital structures. Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Backlog are all used to evaluate the effectiveness of the Company's business strategies, to make budgeting decisions and to compare performance against that of peer companies using similar measures.

Gross Profit

Gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure calculated as revenue less cost of sales. Gross profit is used by management and external investors to assess efficiency in managing cost of sales relative to revenue.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross Profit Margin is a non-IFRS ratio calculated as gross profit divided by revenue. Gross Profit Margin is used by management and by external investors to assess efficiency in managing Cost of Sales relative to revenue.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin



Twelve months ended

December, 31







2025



2024







$'000



$'000

Revenue



23,654



11,896

Total Cost of Sales



9,450



5,884

Gross Profit



14,204



6,012

Gross Profit Margin



60%



51%



Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin



Three months ended

December, 31







2025



2024







$'000



$'000

Revenue



7,492



4,445

Total Cost of Sales



2,865



1,587

Gross Profit



4,627



2,858

Gross Profit Margin



62%



64%



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under IFRS and does not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before: (i) financing costs; (ii) income tax benefit or expense; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) gain, losses or impairments on the disposals of subsidiaries, assets, equity linked financial instruments; and (v) stock-based compensation and payments. Metatek uses Adjusted EBITDA as the primary non-IFRS financial measure of profitability to evaluate the performance of the business. Management believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful because it presents the financial performance of the business on a basis which excludes the impact of certain non-cash items as well as how the operations have been financed.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-IFRS ratio calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is used by management and by external investors to assess efficiency in managing Operating Expenses relative to our revenue. The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to their closest IFRS measures.

Adjusted EBITDA



Twelve months ended

December, 31







2025



2024







$'000



$'000

Profit / (loss) before taxation



(18,867 )

(6,469 ) Interest costs



2,515



963

Revaluation loss on convertible debt



23,191



5,423

(Gain) / loss on disposal of right-of-use assets



(9 )

(734 ) Operating loss



6,830



(817 ) Share based compensation



1,063



777

Depreciation expenses



1,339



2,171

Adjusted EBITDA



9,232



2,131

Adjusted EBITDA margin



39%



18%



Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended

December, 31







2025



2024







$'000



$'000

Profit / (loss) before taxation



(17,554 )

(4,494 ) Interest costs



1,026



176

Revaluation loss on convertible debt



18,883



5,423

(Gain) / loss on disposal of right-of-use assets



1



(59 ) Operating loss



2,356



1,046

Share based compensation



463



194

Depreciation expenses



441



971

Adjusted EBITDA



3,260



2,212

Adjusted EBITDA margin



44%



50%



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290688

Source: Metatek-Group Ltd.