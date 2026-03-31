nCino, Inc.: nCino Appoints Keith Kettell as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced the appointment of Keith Kettell as Chief Revenue Officer, effective April 1.

Kettell brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling go-to-market organizations in the technology and financial services sectors. Earlier in his career, he spent seven years at Salesforce, where he was instrumental in building the company's financial services go-to-market from the ground up, growing it into Salesforce's largest and fastest-growing industry vertical. He went on to join PagerDuty's Senior Leadership Team, responsible for accelerating growth and deploying strategies to drive sales and marketing efficiency, while maintaining world-class net retention and gross margins. Most recently, Kettell served as Chief Revenue Officer of Alloy, where he led sales, customer success, partnerships and revenue operations.

"Keith's career has been defined by building and scaling revenue organizations in financial services, and that's exactly what this moment requires," said Sean Desmond, Chief Executive Officer of nCino. "As we move into the Company's next phase of growth and expand our reach as the global leader in agentic banking, his deep understanding of how financial institutions buy, operate and adopt technology makes him the right person to lead our revenue organization."

"I've spent my career scaling go-to-market businesses that serve financial institutions, and nCino's combination of product, customer base and market position is unlike anything I've seen," said Kettell. "Financial institutions are under real pressure to transform how they operate and compete, and AI is rapidly reshaping what that looks like. nCino is positioned at the center of that transformation, and I joined to help drive the Company's next phase of growth. The opportunity is massive, and the team is built to capture it."

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 2,700 customers worldwide, including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally, nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

Media Contact

Riley Keyzer

press@ncino.com

Investor Contact

Harrison Masters

investors@ncino.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino's future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management's assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.