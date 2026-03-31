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WKN: 482025 | ISIN: BMG0692U1099 | Ticker-Symbol: AXV
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 10:38
87,50 Euro
-0,57 % -0,50
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AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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87,0088,0022:30
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 22:22 Uhr
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AXIS Specialty US Services Inc.: AXIS Capital to Release First Quarter Financial Results on April 29, 2026

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 after the close of the financial markets.

Vince Tizzio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Kirk, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (U.S. callers), 1-866-605-3850 (Canada callers), or 1-412-902-6506 (international callers), and entering the passcode 2973873 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.axiscapital.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada callers) or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers), and entering the passcode 5212333. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company's website.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.4 billion at December 31, 2025, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and X Corp.

Investor ContactMedia Contact
Cliff Gallant
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
investorrelations@axiscapital.com
(415) 262-6843		Nichola Liboro
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
nichola.liboro@axiscapital.com
(212) 940-3394

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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