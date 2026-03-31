BetterWay Blood Testing: BetterWay Enters Into an Affiliation Agreement with UT Austin for Capillary Blood Collection

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / BetterWay blood testing by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company transforming diagnostic blood testing, today announced a five-year clinical affiliation agreement with The University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing through the city-funded Advancing Mental Health and Emotional Nourishment (AMEN) project. Under this partnership, Babson Diagnostics will provide training in the use of its BetterWay capillary blood collection technology as an integrated component of select undergraduate nursing courses and will supervise outreach events where students perform BetterWay's fingertip collection for underserved populations. The agreement will acquaint students with important diagnostic technology as they serve their community.

To date, Babson Diagnostics has already trained 26 UT nursing students to operate its BetterWay blood collection technology-which enables accurate blood testing with a less invasive fingertip collection-as part of an existing relationship through the School of Nursing's AMEN project. Under the five-year clinical affiliation agreement, BetterWay collection tech training will be required for students enrolled in select courses, including the Public Health Nursing Practicum. In this practicum, 10 currently enrolled students have already completed the training and participated in 3 community outreach events co-sponsored by AMEN.

"By collaborating with The University of Texas, we're able to provide the nursing workforce of tomorrow training and access to BetterWay, a modern alternative to venipuncture," said Eric Olson, founder and COO of Babson Diagnostics. "Babson's vision is for accessible, convenient, less invasive diagnostic testing that meets the needs of our local community, and we are excited to carry out this vision with UT Nursing students."

The AMEN project is led by Shalonda Horton, PhD, Clinical Assistant Professor at the UT Austin School of Nursing and funded by Austin Public Health to promote overall physical and mental wellbeing in the community. The project also organizes outreach events, where they offer BetterWay blood testing to underserved and vulnerable populations. Babson Diagnostics provides collection devices, laboratory testing, and supervision for the students throughout the event.

About BetterWay Blood Testing by Babson Diagnostics

BetterWay is blood testing reimagined-patient-friendly fingertip collection with accurate lab results. One in three people skip blood testing due to anxiety, fear of needles, difficult venous access, or inconvenience. BetterWay enables blood testing without phlebotomy. This improves patient experience, increases adherence to testing, optimizes staffing efficiency, and advances health equity. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global thought leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing.

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SOURCE: BetterWay Blood Testing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/betterway-enters-into-an-affiliation-agreement-with-ut-austin-for-cap-1153478