Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Boom trifft Rekord-Bohrungen: Steht diese Aktie vor der nächsten Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D682 | ISIN: US05587G2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
31.03.26 | 21:57
75,01 US-Dollar
+2,82 % +2,06
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
31.03.2026 22:26 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Announces Registration for Vision 2030 Investor Day

Virtual Event Taking Place Thursday April 2, 2026

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies"), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced that registration is available for the live video webcast of its Investor Day, taking place Thursday, April 2, 2026, starting at 9:00am ET. Shareholders and interested parties may register for the event at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2208/53788

The event and accompanying slide presentation may also be accessed via the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.bktechnologies.com under the Events and Presentations section. The Company requests that participants join the webcast 10 minutes before the presentation begins.

The event will include presentations from senior company leaders, including Chief Executive Officer, John Suzuki, Chief Financial Officer, Scott Malmanger, General Manager of Land Mobile Radio (LMR), Stephen Theisen, General Manager of Solutions, James Teel, and Vice President of Software Development, Carlos Camps. The agenda will include the introduction of the Company's Vision 2030 objectives, outlook on the LMR and Public Safety Broadband markets, and strategic overview of the Company's product roadmap. In addition, the event will conclude with an open round table discussion, including a question-and-answer session moderated by Lake Street Capital Markets Director of Research, Jaeson Schmidt.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 multiband portable radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Company Contact:

Hayden IR
Brett Maas
Office: 646-536-7331
Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-announces-registration-for-vision-2030-investor-d-1154032

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.