Smith-Midland Announces Delayed Filing of 2025 Form 10-K

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company"), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced that it has filed a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide notice of the late filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") for the year ended December 31, 2025. The company expects to file its Form 10-K on or before April 15, 2026.

The Company requires additional time to complete its financial reporting close process, including management's assessment of the Company's internal control over financial reporting, as to which material weakness existence will be made, and to gather information required to complete auditing procedures.

As previously announced in its March 23, 2026 press release, the company expects fourth quarter 2025 revenues to be approximately $22 to $24 million, compared to $18.5 million in the prior-year comparable quarter, primarily due to higher product sales and shipping and installation revenue. The Company also anticipates net income to be higher versus the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, the Company expects revenue to be between $92 to $94 million, which would represent an 18% annual increase from 2024 at the midpoint, and anticipates record annual net income, subject to final adjustments.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the United States Government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, cyber security risks, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, the financial measures presented herein are a preliminary estimate, remain subject to our internal controls and procedures, and are subject to risks and unce1tainties. Any variation between the Company's actual financial results and the preliminary ranges set forth herein may be material.

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-announces-delayed-filing-of-2025-form-10-k-1153485