Orion Financial Named Premier Financial Institution of the Memphis Redbirds

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Orion Financial ("Orion") is proud to announce a new partnership with the Memphis Redbirds, becoming the organization's Premier Financial Institution. This collaboration brings together two community-driven organizations committed to creating exceptional experiences and making a meaningful impact across Memphis.

As the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Memphis Redbirds have been a cornerstone of the city's sports and entertainment landscape since 1998. With four League Championships and a Triple-A National Championship, the Redbirds deliver a tradition of excellence on the field while fostering a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere at AutoZone Park, one of the premier ballparks in the nation.

"At Orion Financial, we believe in the power of community, connection, and shared experiences," said Ashley McDurmon, President & CEO of Orion Financial. "The Memphis Redbirds represent the very best of our city, energy, tradition, and a commitment to bringing people together. We are proud to partner with an organization that not only delivers unforgettable moments on the field but also invests so deeply in the Memphis community."

Through this partnership, Orion Financial will expand its presence at AutoZone Park with branded experiences, community activations, and fan engagement initiatives designed to enhance the game-day experience and deepen connections with Redbirds fans throughout the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Orion Financial as our Premier Financial Institution," said Craig Unger, President and General Manager of the Memphis Redbirds. "Orion shares our passion for Memphis and our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our fans. Together, we look forward to enhancing what makes Redbirds baseball so special, both inside AutoZone Park and throughout the community."

This partnership reflects Orion Financial's continued investment in Memphis through strategic sponsorships that align with its mission to serve, support, and celebrate the communities it calls home. From youth engagement to cultural experiences, Orion remains focused on building meaningful connections that extend far beyond the field.

Media Contact:

Thomas E. Holmes Jr.

Chief Marketing Officer

media@orionfcu.com

901.385.5200

About Orion Financial

Founded in 1957 in Memphis, Orion Financial is the largest credit union in the Mid-South, serving 70,000 members with over $1.2 billion in assets. Orion Financial is a lifelong partner supporting customers toward financial independence, security, and growth with banking options in consumer and small business, as well as commercial real estate lending. As a member-owned financial institution, Orion Financial's profits are passed along to members through higher deposit rates, lower loan rates, and affordable financial services that help pave the way to financial freedom. Bank anytime, anywhere on our website or our banking app. Orion Financial is an Equal Housing Lender and insured by the NCUA.

SOURCE: Orion Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/orion-financial-named-premier-financial-institution-of-the-memphis-r-1153440