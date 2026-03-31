Swiss Firm CitizenX Nominated as Best Citizenship by Investment Company

CitizenX has been nominated as the Best Swiss Citizenship by Investment Company by the World Future Awards, which each year selects top Swiss tech companies across sectors including fintech, AI, and blockchain. It is the first time a citizenship investment firm has appeared in the Swiss category alongside other software and technology companies.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / CitizenX has been nominated as the Best Citizenship by Investment Company by the World Future Awards, which each year selects top Swiss tech companies across sectors including fintech, AI, and blockchain. It is the first time a citizenship investment firm has appeared in the Swiss category alongside other software and technology companies.

CitizenX is the first citizenship investment firm fully incorporated in Switzerland as an AG, a deliberate choice that gives clients access to Swiss data protection law rather than the looser standards common elsewhere in the industry.

"We incorporated in Switzerland because the citizenship industry handles extremely sensitive personal information, and most of it is protected by almost nothing," said Alex Recouso, co-founder and CEO of CitizenX. "Being nominated by the World Future Awards tells us the bet on Swiss standards is paying off."

The company operates a technology platform that lets high-net-worth individuals research, apply for, and manage citizenship and residency-by-investment programs from their phone or computer. Clients can browse more than 25 programs across the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, and the Pacific, compare costs and timelines, upload documents with state-of-the-art encryption, and monitor application progress in real time. A 24/7 concierge team handles questions throughout the process, and the company charges a flat fee with no hidden charges, bringing unparalleled privacy, efficiency, and transparency to complex passport portfolios.

The World Future Awards evaluates Swiss companies on technological innovation, industry impact, market leadership, and client-focused solutions. Its selection board and research team assess nominees using company-provided information and publicly available data, including press coverage, market research, and expert commentary. A board of evaluators with backgrounds across multiple industries reviews the final candidates.

"For a long time, the citizenship investment space was seen as a cottage industry. Lots of law firms and boutique consultancies, very little technology," said Recouso. "Being included alongside Swiss software and AI companies is unusual for this sector."

CitizenX launched in 2024 after briefly operating under the name Baseflow. The company was co-founded by Alex Recouso and Luis Cuende, who previously co-founded Aragon, a decentralized governance platform that powered DAOs managing over $20 billion in assets. Some of its team members also include early Revolut employees. It is backed by investors including Tim Draper and Balaji Srinivasan.

In April 2025, CitizenX acquired Plan B Passport, a firm specializing in second-passport solutions for American high-net-worth families. Plan B's founder, Katie Ananina, joined CitizenX as CMO, bringing her team and a following of over 50,000 on X. The acquisition added citizenship-by-descent programs to CitizenX's offerings and brought the company's combined valuation to over $50 million. The deal was timed to meet surging American demand for second passports, as other companies in the industry reported a 400 percent increase in U.S. client inquiries in early 2025 compared to the prior year.

"The number of Americans looking for second passports has grown enormously," Ananina said. "Five years ago, our typical client was an ultra-high-net-worth individual. Today, we hear from software engineers, doctors, and small business owners who never would have considered this before 2020."

For more information, visit citizenx.com.

About CitizenX

CitizenX is the Swiss tech company behind the first citizenship investment platform fully incorporated in Switzerland. Founded by Alex Recouso and Luis Cuende, the company combines a technology platform with 24/7 concierge support to help high-net-worth individuals acquire citizenship and residency through investment immigration programs worldwide. CitizenX serves clients from over 170 countries across more than 25 programs and operates under Swiss jurisdiction.

About the World Future Awards

The World Future Awards is an international organization that recognizes companies shaping the future of technology and business. For more information, visit worldfutureawards.com.

Media Contact

Organization: CitizenX

Contact Person Name: Katie Ananina

Website: https://citizenx.com

Email: hello@citizenx.com

Contact Number: +141417111366

Address: c/o MJP Partners AG Bahnhofstrasse 20

City: Zug

State: Zug

Country: Switzerland

SOURCE: CitizenX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/swiss-firm-citizenx-nominated-as-best-citizenship-by-investment-compa-1153612