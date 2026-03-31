Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on March 30, 2026.

All matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting were approved with strong support, with each resolution receiving over 99% approval.

A total of 27,863,183 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 21.31% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

Meeting Highlights

Number of Directors Set at Four (4)

Approved with 99.78% of votes cast in favour.

Election of Directors

All nominees were elected with strong shareholder support:

Fabrice Consalvo - 99.92% in favour

André Turmel - 99.69% in favour

Marianne Richer-Laflèche - 99.59% in favour

John Karagiannidis - 99.59% in favour

Appointment of Auditor

Baker Tilly WM LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company with 99.83% approval.

Shareholder Rights Plan and Share Compensation Plan

The Company's shareholder rights plan and share compensation plan, as previously announced, were approved by shareholders with over 99% support.

CEO Commentary

John Karagiannidis, President & Chief Executive Officer of QIMC, commented:

"The support demonstrated at this year's AGM-with over 99% approval across all resolutions-reflects our shareholders' confidence in QIMC's governance and strategic direction. We are grateful for their continued trust.

"As we advance our natural hydrogen portfolio across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota, we remain focused on disciplined exploration, sound stewardship, and transparent communication with our investors. Our proprietary R2G2 framework continues to guide our technical approach and the drilling of our district-scale projects and targets.

"We look forward to providing the market with regular updates on our progress."

Additional Information

Detailed voting results for each resolution are available in the Company's official scrutineer report prepared by Endeavor Trust Corporation.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects. The Company is advancing its district-scale hydrogen exploration model across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA), leveraging its proprietary R2G2 framework developed in collaboration with INRS. QIMC is committed to sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and innovation, with the objective of supporting clean energy and decarbonization initiatives.

Disclaimer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information contained herein is reasonable as of the date of this press release, such information is subject to change and no assurance can be given that future results will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290742

Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.