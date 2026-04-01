B&N Mining, Inc.: B&N Mining Inc. Appoints Veteran Mining Executive Sam J. Shoemaker, Jr. as Chief Operating Officer

Leadership addition supports advancement of gold resources and strategic tungsten assets in California's historic Rand Mining District

INDIAN WELLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / B&N Mining Inc. ("B&N" or the "Company") today announced that Sam J. Shoemaker, Jr. has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 1, 2026. Mr. Shoemaker brings more than four decades of experience in mining operations, engineering, consulting, and executive leadership. He has served as an independent consulting mining engineer to the Company since 2020, and has worked closely with B&N's leadership team in advancing its projects across the historic Rand Mining District.

Mr. Shoemaker earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the Montana College of Mineral Science and Technology in 1983. Over his career, he has held numerous operational and executive leadership roles throughout the mining industry, including corporate-level roles such as Chief Mine Engineer at Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Ore Company.

He has extensive experience in both surface and underground mining operations across a wide range of commodities including gold, silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, uranium, rare earth elements, tungsten, nickel, platinum, palladium, lithium, industrial minerals, and construction aggregates.

Mr. Shoemaker is a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME) and the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America (MMSA). He has served on multiple SME committees including Chair of the Mining and Exploration Division and has contributed to several governance, finance, and scholarship committees within the organization. His recognitions include the Mining and Exploration Division Past Chair Award, the Mining and Exploration Division Distinguished Service Award, and the SME Distinguished Member and Fellow Award in 2020.

"This initiative represents an important step toward rebuilding a secure domestic supply chain for critical minerals," said Sam Shoemaker, Chief Operating Officer of B&N Mining Inc. "Working alongside our technical partners, we are developing the foundation required to advance both our gold and tungsten assets, with a focus on disciplined execution and long-term value creation."

Robert Binkele, Chief Executive Officer of B&N Mining Inc., commented:

"Sam has played an important role in the advancement of our projects over the past several years, and we are very pleased to welcome him into the role of Chief Operating Officer. His extensive operational experience and deep understanding of our properties position B&N well as we move into our next phase of development. We are focused on unlocking the full value of our gold and tungsten assets while positioning B&N as a key contributor to the domestic supply of strategic minerals."

Diversified Asset Portfolio Across Gold and Strategic Metals

B&N's portfolio provides a combination of near-term development opportunities in gold and long-term exposure to critical minerals, particularly tungsten.

B&N Mining Inc. is focused on revitalizing the historic Rand Mining District at a time when global demand for both precious metals and strategic minerals continues to grow. The Company's expanding focus on tungsten places it within an increasingly important sector as the United States seeks to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical and defense-related metals.

The Company has previously reported a mineral resource estimate at its Kelly Southwest gold deposit totaling 306,000 ounces of gold and recently completed a 22,000-foot drilling program at its Black Hawk and Kelly North gold deposits. An updated mineral resource estimate for the Kelly Project is expected in early April 2026.

B&N has also reported a mineral resource estimate at its Atolia Tungsten Project totaling 27.7 million pounds of tungsten trioxide (WO3) along with approximately 70,000 troy ounces of gold. The project positions the Company to participate in the rapidly growing market for strategic and defense-critical materials, where domestic supply remains limited.

The Company is actively evaluating development pathways for its tungsten assets, including potential downstream processing opportunities and strategic partnerships to support domestic supply chain development.

In addition to the Atolia Tungsten Project, B&N controls the historic Kelly Mine at Red Mountain, which has recorded total historic production exceeding 20 million troy ounces of silver, along with the King Solomon, Butte, Butte Wedge, Little Butte Extension, Minnehaha, and Napoleon mines, which collectively produced approximately 300,000 troy ounces of gold historically. The Company also holds mineral interests in the Cerro Gordo, Skidoo, Wild Rose, Silver Mountain, and Lake Isabella regions.

B&N is committed to responsible development practices that preserve the rich history of the Rand Mining District while advancing modern mining operations that support long-term economic and resource development in southeastern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future exploration results, mineral resource estimates, project development timelines, commodity potential, and the Company's strategic plans. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact

B&N Mining Inc.

Email: info@bnmininginc.com

Phone: 760-409-7117

Website: www.bnmininginc.com

SOURCE: B&N Mining, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bandn-mining-inc.-appoints-veteran-mining-executive-sam-j.-shoem-1152813