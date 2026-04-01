FRP Holdings, Inc. Files Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), today announced that it has filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company requires additional time to finalize its consolidated financial statements and related disclosures, and the auditor requires additional time to complete the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company anticipates that it will file its Form 10-K within the fifteen-day grace period provided by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This delay in filing is not the result of any disagreements with the Company's independent auditors on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure.

The Company will announce the date and time of the rescheduled earnings release and call once the filing date of its Form 10-K is confirmed.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects to report a $1.3M decrease in net income versus the fourth quarter of 2024 ($0.4 million vs $1.7 million) due to expenses related to the Altman Logistics platform acquisition ($0.5 million), increased general and administrative expenses due to the Altman new hires, underperformance at Dock and Maren, industrial vacancies and added depreciation at Chelsea partially offset by higher mining royalties and improved results in Equity in Loss of Joint Ventures.

For the full year, the Company expects to report a $3.1M decrease in Net Income ($3.3 million vs $6.4 million) primarily due to $2.5 million of expenses related to acquiring the Altman Logistics platform.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore- Washington-Northern Virginia area; demand for apartments in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contact: Matthew C. McNulty

Chief Financial Officer

(904) 858-9100

SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/frp-holdings-inc.-files-form-12b-25-notification-of-late-filing-1153628