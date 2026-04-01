Decentraland Launches on Epic Games Store; Android Mobile App Now Live, iOS Coming Soon

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentraland is expanding access across desktop and mobile, with its launch on the Epic Games Store, its Android app now live, and iOS coming soon. The people, places, and live activity are consistent across platforms, so what's happening in Decentraland doesn't depend on where you log in.

Most online spaces are built for consumption. People scroll, watch, and move on. Decentraland is built for participation instead. You show up, see who's around, and join what's already happening-whether it's a watch party, live music, or a casual hangout with familiar faces.

Desktop: Decentraland Arrives on Epic Games Store

Decentraland is now available to download through Epic Games , creating a new entry point for one of the largest PC gaming audiences. With 74 million monthly active users in 2024 (Statista), Epic offers significant reach among engaged PC players, while reducing friction and increasing trust and discoverability.

For a limited time, anyone who downloads Decentraland through Epic Games will receive an exclusive Epic Arrival Shield Wearable.

Yemel Jardi, Executive Director of Decentraland, said: "Epic Games has earned the trust of millions of users and become a primary discovery channel for desktop experiences. Being there strengthens how people find and access Decentraland. This is part of a broader strategy to meet people where they already are, and we'll continue expanding to additional stores over time."

Mobile: Android Live, iOS Coming

The Decentraland Android app is available now on Google Play, with iOS launching soon. Both mobile experiences are in active development and will continue to improve based on how people use them.

For years, Decentraland existed on desktop. But mobile devices now command 71.55% of the social gaming market share, according to Mordor Intelligence. On average, internet users spend 3 hours and 46 minutes per day on their phones, reports DataReportal. Additionally, 61% of gamers engage in cross-platform play, according to the Consumer Technology Association, underscoring the importance of seamless experiences across devices. Mobile is where people live. For Decentraland to be a place you return to, not a destination you plan, it needs to live on the device you always have with you.

The mobile experience has been adapted for smaller screens, with faster entry and navigation designed around shorter, more frequent visits. Checking who's around, dropping into a watch party or catching part of a live experience becomes something you can do in passing, without needing to plan ahead. The same spaces, avatar, and social activity carry across devices, so moving between desktop and mobile feels continuous.

Gino Cingolani, Executive Director of DCL Regenesis Labs, said: "The Mobile experience is about reducing the barrier to access Decentraland. People should be able to drop in, catch an event, hang out with friends, and enjoy the experience, all from a phone. That changes what Decentraland becomes."



Decentraland will celebrate with an in-world party on April 2, 2026, at 7pm UTC, featuring Dúo Dø and DirkNeuenfels, who will also stream on Twitch. All are invited to join.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is where you hang out online. Every week you'll find movie screenings, live music, streaming parties, campfire hangouts, and other community meetups-the kind of experiences where familiar faces keep showing up and newcomers always find their crowd. Founded in 2015 and publicly launched in 2020, Decentraland is a community-driven virtual space supported by the non-profit Decentraland Foundation and guided by its users through transparent governance. Everything in Decentraland is built and owned by the people who show up: the parcels, the scenes, the avatars, and the experiences. Its decentralized infrastructure means no single company can take away your space, your identity, or what you've built. Decentraland is available as a high-fidelity desktop app and on mobile via Android, with iOS coming soon. Come hang out at decentraland.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a01b5693-ddad-425d-9816-65c41afa22cf

Contact press@decentraland.org