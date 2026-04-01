Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Boom trifft Rekord-Bohrungen: Steht diese Aktie vor der nächsten Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.04.2026 01:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Palico.com: Palico Cuts Secondaries Fees to 5bps Above $50M

With pricing set at just 5 basis points for transactions above $50 million, the firm is introducing a revolutionary model designed to prioritize scale and efficiency.

"This is not about lowering fees. It's about redefining how the secondary market should function at scale," said Antoine Drean, Founder and CEO of Palico. "This pricing only exists because we built Palico as a digital-native platform-not as a traditional intermediary".

The move reflects a strong conviction that, at scale, secondaries should operate as efficient infrastructure rather than a handcrafted market. By automating key parts of the process and directly connecting buyers and sellers, Palico structurally reduces friction and, therefore, costs.

"Five basis points is not aggressive pricing. It's what the market looks like when it finally becomes efficient," continued Drean. "When you remove friction through technology, pricing follows. Five basis points is the natural outcome of that", added Drean.

By replacing traditional and outdated processes with updated technology, Palico is pushing the needle forward to build a more fluid, scalable, and transparent secondary market.

The era of handcrafted transactions is over. Palico is not just navigating this shift, but also building the platform that defines it.

About Palico

Palico is a digital marketplace dedicated to private equity fund secondaries, connecting qualified buyers and sellers globally.

Built as a native digital platform, Palico streamlines the execution of secondary transactions by reducing friction, increasing transparency, and enabling faster deal completion.

From smaller positions to large-scale transactions, Palico provides an efficient and scalable solution across the full spectrum of the secondary market.

Disclosure: All investment opportunities available to U.S. investors are offered through Palico LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Palico SAS. Palico LLC is an SEC-registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA and SIPC.

Media Contact:

Julissa Bonilla
press@palico.com

126 E 56th St, Suite 1200
New York, NY 10022

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2947462/Palico.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/palico-cuts-secondaries-fees-to-5bps-above-50m-302730703.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.