Palico.com: Palico Cuts Secondaries Fees to 5bps Above $50M

With pricing set at just 5 basis points for transactions above $50 million, the firm is introducing a revolutionary model designed to prioritize scale and efficiency.

"This is not about lowering fees. It's about redefining how the secondary market should function at scale," said Antoine Drean, Founder and CEO of Palico. "This pricing only exists because we built Palico as a digital-native platform-not as a traditional intermediary".

The move reflects a strong conviction that, at scale, secondaries should operate as efficient infrastructure rather than a handcrafted market. By automating key parts of the process and directly connecting buyers and sellers, Palico structurally reduces friction and, therefore, costs.

"Five basis points is not aggressive pricing. It's what the market looks like when it finally becomes efficient," continued Drean. "When you remove friction through technology, pricing follows. Five basis points is the natural outcome of that", added Drean.

By replacing traditional and outdated processes with updated technology, Palico is pushing the needle forward to build a more fluid, scalable, and transparent secondary market.

The era of handcrafted transactions is over. Palico is not just navigating this shift, but also building the platform that defines it.

About Palico

Palico is a digital marketplace dedicated to private equity fund secondaries, connecting qualified buyers and sellers globally.

Built as a native digital platform, Palico streamlines the execution of secondary transactions by reducing friction, increasing transparency, and enabling faster deal completion.

From smaller positions to large-scale transactions, Palico provides an efficient and scalable solution across the full spectrum of the secondary market.

Disclosure: All investment opportunities available to U.S. investors are offered through Palico LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Palico SAS. Palico LLC is an SEC-registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA and SIPC.

Media Contact:

Julissa Bonilla

press@palico.com

126 E 56th St, Suite 1200

New York, NY 10022

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