Thunder Rock Capital Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I's Proposed $1.0 Billion Business Combination with Carvix, Inc.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Thunder Rock Capital LLC ("Thunder Rock Capital"), a boutique investment bank focused on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory, is serving as financial advisor to Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq:CRAC) in connection with its proposed business combination with Carvix, Inc. ("Carvix").

The proposed transaction, for which the parties have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, contemplates a combination of Crown Reserve and Carvix, a technology-driven automotive platform focused on acquiring and operating automotive-related businesses. The proposed business combination has been described by the parties as having an implied enterprise value of approximately $1.0 billion. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval and regulatory review.

Thunder Rock Capital advised Crown Reserve on transaction structuring, capital markets positioning, and strategic execution in connection with the proposed business combination.

Varun Ajjarapu, Vice President of Thunder Rock Capital, stated: "This engagement reflects our continued focus on advising clients through complex capital markets transactions and SPAC-related business combinations, where disciplined structuring and execution are critical to successful outcomes. Our platform is designed to support the full lifecycle of these transactions, including PIPE financings, structured equity solutions, and institutional capital formation."

About Thunder Rock Capital LLC

Thunder Rock Capital LLC is an investment bank providing strategic advisory and capital markets solutions to public and emerging growth companies. The firm focuses on mergers and acquisitions, complex business combinations, structured equity transactions, and institutional capital formation across the lifecycle of its clients.

This announcement is based on publicly available information and information provided by the parties and does not purport to describe the proposed transaction in full. Additional information regarding the proposed business combination is expected to be provided in public disclosures by Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I, including filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Interested parties are encouraged to review such materials when they become available. Any valuation information referenced herein has been derived from information provided by the parties and has not been independently verified by Thunder Rock Capital.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination, or (ii) an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Thunder Rock Capital undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information contained herein.

Contact Information

Thunder Rock Capital LLC

va@thunderrockcapital.com

https://thunderrockcapital.com/

(727) 771-3116

SOURCE: Thunder Rock Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/thunder-rock-capital-serves-as-exclusive-financial-advisor-in-cr-1153615