EQS-News: Distacart.Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Dista Announces DistaAir Campaign Highlighting Global Demand for Indian Products and Gaps in Cross-Border Commerce



01.04.2026 / 02:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - March 31, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Dista, a cross-border commerce platform powering global access to Indian products, today announced the launch of "DistaAir," an April Fool's campaign that underscores a growing reality: millions of Indians living abroad still rely on personal travel to access everyday products from home. The campaign introduces a fictional airline tailored to the Indian diaspora, featuring a 100 kg baggage allowance, expanded cabin storage, direct U.S.-India routes, and full in-flight Indian meals. While not real, the concept reflects a widespread behavior among non-resident Indians who routinely transport goods in suitcases due to ongoing gaps in global supply chains. As demand for authentic Indian wellness, beauty, food, and apparel products continues to rise across markets such as the United States, Canada, and the Middle East, consumers are increasingly bypassing traditional logistics channels in favor of physically carrying items themselves. The campaign highlights the disconnect between global demand and the current limitations of cross-border infrastructure. "For many in the Indian diaspora, access to products from home is still not as simple as clicking a button," said Kiran Kotla, CEO and Co-Founder of Dista. "DistaAir is a playful concept, but it reflects a very real behavior we see every day. When people choose to carry goods in their luggage instead of relying on global shipping, it signals a clear gap in reliability, cost, and accessibility." Dista operates across more than 40 countries and has facilitated millions of cross-border shipments, giving the company direct visibility into how tariffs, customs processes, and delivery inconsistencies continue to impact global commerce. These challenges often result in higher costs, longer delivery times, and reduced trust among consumers purchasing internationally. The DistaAir campaign draws attention to the scale of unmet demand within diaspora communities and raises broader questions about how brands and logistics providers must evolve. As global trade expands and diaspora populations grow, companies face increasing pressure to deliver faster, more transparent, and culturally relevant cross-border experiences. "DistaAir may not exist, but the need behind it absolutely does," Kotla added. "The opportunity is to build infrastructure that removes friction from cross-border commerce so consumers no longer feel the need to carry products themselves." Dista continues to invest in technology-driven solutions that streamline payments, simplify customs, and improve delivery reliability for global consumers seeking authentic Indian products. Kiran Kotla is available for interviews to discuss the DistaAir campaign, diaspora-driven demand, and the future of cross-border commerce. About Dista: Dista is a cross-border commerce marketplace enabling global access to authentic Indian products, featuring one of the largest curated selections available. Through its technology-driven marketplace, Dista connects consumers in over 40 countries with a wide range of categories, including wellness, beauty, food, apparel and many more, sourced directly from India. Dista eliminates the layers that made Indian goods costly and difficult to source overseas by sourcing directly from India and shipping worldwide. The platform further simplifies international shopping by streamlining payments, logistics, and customs processes, delivering a seamless and reliable experience for diaspora communities and global consumers alike. By addressing key challenges in cross-border commerce, Dista is helping brands expand internationally while making culturally relevant products more accessible worldwide. Learn more at https://www.distacart.com/ Media Contact:

Veronica Welch

VEW Media

ronnie@vewpr.com

News Source: Distacart.Inc





01.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News