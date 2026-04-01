Curiteva Announces Plans for Innovation Center & Increase in Inspire Manufacturing

Proposed Curiteva Campus, Current Manufacturing Facility (left) with New Innovation Center

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Curiteva, Inc., is thrilled to announce plans to double Inspire manufacturing and break ground on a new 45,000 square-foot Innovation Center in late 2027.

Curiteva is responsible for developing Inspire, the world's first 3D-Printed Trabecular PEEK. The companies Fused Strand Deposition Printers use a proprietary process which has been granted an FDA Master File, and the implants recently received the FDA Nano Designation.

The Inspire Technology Platform is seeing exceptional demand in the spine market, with expanding interest across diverse orthopedic segments and clinical applications. To that end, "We are implementing a plan to address future manufacturing capacity by doubling our Inspire manufacturing capabilities in our current facility," noted Bill Voss, Chief Operation Officer.

In addition to the increased manufacturing capacity, the company has unveiled plans for its Innovation Center. This state-of-the-art facility will feature a cutting-edge surgical training lab, a teaching auditorium, as well as a rapid prototyping & product testing lab. This collaborative environment is poised to accelerate innovation and streamline the development process, ensuring that Curiteva remains at the forefront of the medical device industry.

The Innovation Center will be strategically located next to Curiteva's existing vertically integrated implant production facility which produces 100% of the company's implants. This proximity will enable seamless integration of our advanced manufacturing capabilities, enhancing our ability to bring groundbreaking concepts to market swiftly by having Key Opinion Leaders (KOL's), quality, engineering, and manufacturing teams together in one advanced location.

The founder and Chairman of the Board, Chad Falciani highlighted the importance of this growth initiative. "Curiteva's commitment to innovation is unwavering, and this expansion signifies our dedication to pushing the limits of what is possible while advancing healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes. As we enter this exciting new phase, we look forward to collaborating with forward thinking surgeons to transform visionary concepts into scalable best in class solutions".

About Curiteva:

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, Alabama. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a bioactive nano-surface to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials accelerate immunomodulation, enhance healing, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.curiteva.com

Contact Information

Kristen Kyzer

Director of Business Development

kkyzer@curiteva.com

256.213.1057

For more information about Curiteva, please visit www.curiteva.com.

SOURCE: Curiteva

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/curiteva-announces-plans-for-innovation-center-and-increase-in-inspir-1153690