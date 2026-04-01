The Retreat South Coast Champions Community and Connection as Sponsor of Camp Sober Fest

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / The Retreat South Coast, a leader in holistic recovery and mental wellness, is proud to announce its successful role as the sponsor for the recent Camp Sober Fest. The event brought together individuals from across the recovery community for a weekend defined by adventure, authentic connection, and the vital reminder that sobriety is a journey of abundance.

Camp Sober Fest is designed to redefine the recovery experience, moving beyond traditional clinical settings to offer a vibrant, active environment where participants engage in nature, wellness workshops, and social bonding. As the primary sponsor, The Retreat South Coast played a pivotal role in bringing this transformative experience to life, aligning with their core mission to help individuals find a renewed sense of purpose.

Reflecting on the impact of the weekend, a representative from The Retreat South Coast shared:

"Sober Fest was an incredible experience of community, fun, laughter, vulnerability, and adventure! The schedule was well-curated and the activities allowed participants to really explore interpersonally while still building genuine connections. The group breathwork session was absolutely amazing and transformational. The Camp counselors truly poured their hearts and souls into making this event amazing. This retreat didn't just offer team-building and sobriety-it gave me a renewed sense of belonging, gratitude, and self."

The weekend featured a diverse array of programming, ranging from high-energy outdoor activities to deep-dive mindfulness sessions. A standout moment was the immersive group breathwork session, which provided a safe space for the kind of emotional release and personal breakthroughs that are cornerstones of the healing philosophy at The Retreat South Coast.

By investing in community-centric events like Camp Sober Fest, The Retreat South Coast continues to demonstrate that the "social" pillar of recovery is just as essential as the clinical one. This partnership proves that a life in sobriety is not about what is given up, but about the deep human connections and joy that are gained.

For more information about The Retreat South Coast and its holistic recovery programs, please visit theretreatsouthcoast.com or follow their journey on Facebook at The Retreat South Coast . To learn more about future events, visit campsoberfest.com .

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About The Retreat South Coast: The Retreat South Coast is a premier wellness and recovery destination specializing in holistic support for individuals navigating mental health and substance use challenges. By combining evidence-based practices with a compassionate, community-focused approach, they empower clients to reclaim their lives and build a sustainable foundation for the future.

CONTACT:

Garrett Bracken

Owner & Director of Business Development

garrett@theretreatsouthcoast.com

SOURCE: The Retreat South Coast

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-retreat-south-coast-champions-community-and-connection-as-sponsor-1154120